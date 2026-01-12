It was six weeks ago, today, that Missouri sports betting launched, with many in the Show Me State taking advantage of the newest FanDuel promo code since then. But others have yet to dip their toes into the water, perhaps, due to simply being aware of what FanDuel offers. With this promo, new users get $300 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins. The initial wager and the bonus funds can be applied to both local teams and out-of-state ones as well. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

With not much going on in terms of Missouri sports on Monday, one can then look at both out-of-state events, plus a new betting opportunity on the horizon. Monday will bring about the final NFL Wild Card contest when the Steelers host the Texans. The latest NFL odds have Houston as 3-point road favorites, with an over/under of 38.5. Wild Card Weekend has been filled with upsets thus far, and Missourians can make NFL bets for this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Additionally, this week marks the start of the PGA Tour season, as last year's season had concluded when Missouri sports betting launched on Dec. 1. Thus, those in the Show Me State finally have the chance to make golf picks and PGA bets, beginning with the Sony Open. The Hawaiian event begins on Thursday, and you can make golf predictions up until the first grouping tees off. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $300 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $300 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.