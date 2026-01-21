The Show Me State loves winners, from the four-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to the 11-time World Series-winning St. Louis Cardinals. Therefore, the latest FanDuel promo code is apropos to the rise of Missouri sports betting as it rewards winners. It offers new users $300 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins, thus providing an incentive to hit a home run with your initial bet. This wager could be applied to futures with the Chiefs, Cardinals and Kansas City Royals, or on upcoming events involving the St. Louis Blues or Missouri Tigers. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

College football season is now over, and the NFL is down to its final four teams. However, baseball season is just around the corner with pitchers and catchers reporting in three weeks. Both the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals will hold their first full squad workouts on Feb. 16, but one doesn't have to wait until then or Opening Day to make MLB predictions. You can currently make futures MLB bets at FanDuel Sportsbook on both teams, including on three Royals as the 2026 AL MVP winner.

Bobby Witt Jr. has the second-shortest odds to claim AL MVP at +450, trailing only Aaron Judge (+185). Other Royals include Vinnie Pasquantino (+12500) and Salvador Perez (+20000), but no Cardinals have MLB odds of +20000 or shorter to win the NL MVP. Much of that has to do with low expectations for St. Louis this season as its win total is 71.5. Meanwhile, after Kansas City had 82 victories a year ago, its win total at FanDuel Sportsbook is 82.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $300 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $300 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.