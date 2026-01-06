The first Tuesday of 2026 is simply the latest opportunity to jump on the newest FanDuel promo code. With Missouri sports betting in full swing, this promotion offers $300 in bonus bets after an initial $5 wager, which can be applied to both local teams and out-of-state ones as well. One of the former will be in action tonight as the Lindenwood Lions visit SIU-Edwardsville as the Lions look to win their ninth game over their last 10 contests. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. CT. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Missouri sports betting preview

It may seem a bit early to start looking ahead to the 2026 MLB season, but exactly five weeks from Tuesday, pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training. You don't have to wait until the Kansas City Royals or St. Louis Cardinals head to their sites before making MLB bets on these squads or any others. You can currently play the futures market at FanDuel Sportsbook and make MLB predictions on how the two Missouri major league teams will perform.

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $300 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $300 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.