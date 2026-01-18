For the first time in eight years, the NFL divisional round doesn't involve the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the launch of Missouri sports betting doesn't mean you can only make picks for Missouri sports teams. One could utilize the latest FanDuel promo code to make NFL predictions on today's divisional round contests, and there's certainly incentive to do so. This promotion gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins. It could also be applied outside of the gridiron, including on the St. Louis Blues game tonight. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5 is settled as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

There are a pair of divisional round matchups to make NFL picks on for Sunday, starting with Patriots vs. Texans. That kicks off at 2 p.m. CT and has New England favored by 3 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Chiefs will host the Patriots in the 2026 NFL season, so Chiefs Kingdom could do some advance scouting by checking out this AFC contest.

Then at 5:30 p.m. CT, the Rams will visit the Bears with a spot in the NFC Title Game on the line. Los Angeles is the 3.5-point road favorite, per the latest NFL odds, with the over/under at 48.5 points. Kansas City will visit SoFi Stadium and the L.A. Rams in next year's regular season, so this contest is also worth watching for Chiefs fans.

If you prefer to stick to local teams, then you're in luck as the Blues will visit the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 7 p.m. CT. The Blues have an astounding 9-1 record versus Canadian NHL teams this season, so they're likely not fretting this road trip north of the border. After facing Edmonton tonight, the Blues will then visit Winnipeg to face the Jets on Tuesday before returning to the States. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $300 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $300 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.