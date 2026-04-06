We're now past the four-month mark since Missouri sports betting launched on Dec. 1. Over $1 billion in betting handle has been wagered, and many residents utilized the newest FanDuel promo code to get in on the action. They're certainly incentivized to do so, as with it you could get $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days, with a maximum bonus of $3,000. Whether you're a fan of the Blues, Cardinals, Royals, Chiefs or any non-Missouri team, there are endless choices to then apply these bonus bets on. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days.

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

The first full week of the 2026 MLB season saw both Missouri teams go .500, with the Cardinals and Royals each going 3-3. It's still way too early to make an educated guess on what type of season is ahead for the squads, but it's not too early to make futures MLB bets on St. Louis or Kansas City. In addition to making MLB picks on a daily basis on a team's next game, you can also look ahead to what could be in store for a team come October.

FanDuel Sportsbook allows you to predict which state will win the 2026 World Series. Missouri is one of eight states with multiple MLB teams, and either Missouri team winning the Fall Classic carries MLB odds of +3000. That makes the Show Me State the second-biggest longshot amongst all states with multiple teams, ahead of only Florida (+5500). The favorite state is California (+175), with its five MLB teams, while "any other state, Washington, D.C. or Canada" is next in line at +200. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.