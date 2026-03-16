There's less than a month remaining in the NHL regular season, meaning any potential postseason push for the St. Louis Blues needs to start immediately. They're in the midst of their final trip north of the border, which concludes with a contest at Vancouver on Saturday. Taking advantage of the launch of Missouri sports betting by wagering on the Blues via the newest FanDuel promo code would show your support for the team. This promotion gives new users $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days, with a maximum bonus of $3,000, as these next 10 days could decide St. Louis' postseason fate. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days.

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Blues began their last Canadian road trip of the season with a 3-2 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday, and the trip ends with a visit to the Canucks on Saturday. A three-game homestand follows, before a four-game West Coast road trip that ends in early April. The Blues will then play four of their final six games in St. Louis as the NHL regular season concludes on April 16.

Sitting outside the top 10 in the Western Conference standings in mid-March doesn't bode well for St. Louis' playoff hopes. The latest NHL odds indicate as much with the Blues being the biggest longshots to hoist Lord Stanley. While you can make NHL bets on the Blues winning the Stanley Cup, they are tied for being the biggest of longshots. St. Louis is priced at +200000 at FanDuel Sportsbook along with five other teams who have struggled just as much, if not more, in the 2025-26 NHL season. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.