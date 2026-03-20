MLB Opening Day is less than a week away, making this the opportune time to jump on the newest FanDuel promo code. Whether you rock royal blue or cardinal red, you can get $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days, with a maximum bonus of $3,000 with this promotion. Missouri sports betting was just a concept when MLB was last in session, so many across the Show Me State will rush to take advantage of this offer while they still can. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days.

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

While the 2026 MLB season officially starts on Wednesday, March 25, Missouri's pair of teams won't take the field until afterward. The St. Louis Cardinals host the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. CT, while the Kansas City Royals will start their campaign a day later. The Royals, and their opponent in the Atlanta Braves, will be the last two teams to start their seasons as they meet on Friday in Atlanta at 6:15 p.m. CT.

The Cards are unabashedly in rebuild mode after going 78-84 last year. However, you can still make MLB bets on St. Louis to make the postseason, which carries +980 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you're fairly confident that this won't occur and St. Louis won't still be playing come October, then you may prefer to make MLB picks on the Cardinals to miss the postseason. Those MLB odds are at -2800, meaning you'd wager $2,800 to win $100.

The playoff prospects for the Royals are much brighter, though it's still a plus-money bet to back Kansas City to make the postseason. That wager carries +120 odds, while one could also predict what seed the Royals could land in October. KC earning the No. 3 seed carries the shortest odds at +450, and earning the 3-seed would mean the Royals win the AL Central as opposed to being a wild card. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.