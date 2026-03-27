MLB season is underway, the NBA and NHL playoffs are on the horizon, and the NFL Draft is less than four weeks away. Thus, the opportunities to get into Missouri sports betting and utilize the newest FanDuel promo code are endless. Whether you want to make money line picks, total predictions or futures bets, you could get $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days, with a maximum bonus of $3,000. No specific promo code is required for Missourians to activate this special. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days.

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

We're entering the stretch of the NHL season, with just three weeks before the postseason. With it appearing the playoffs won't involve the St. Louis Blues, there could be just a couple of chances left to make NHL bets on the Blues. Monday begins a four-game West Coast road trip before the team plays four of its final six games at home. FanDuel Sportsbook has St. Louis' over/under for total points on the season at 80.5, with -111 for the Over and -115 for the Under.

While NHL season is winding down, MLB season is just starting up. Whereas the Cardinals are rebuilding, the Royals are expected to be divisional contenders at the very least. The two Missouri teams will face off six times this year -- a three-game set in St. Louis in mid-May, followed by a three-game series in Kansas City in June. It would be a Missourian's dream to see the two meet in the postseason, and you can make MLB bets on an a Show Me State World Series. Royals vs. Cardinals in the Fall Classic carries +52000 odds (risk $100 to win $52,000) at FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.