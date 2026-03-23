We're approaching the four-month anniversary of Missouri sports betting launching, which has provided several wagering opportunities for the Show Me State. Additionally, its launch has coincided with the newest FanDuel promo code, which new users can still take advantage of. With it, you could get $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days, with a maximum bonus of $3,000. From MLB Opening Day to PGA Tour events to NHL games, Missourians have tons of options to utilize this special on. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days.

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

With so many sports going on, MLS starting up a few weeks ago may have flown under the radar. The start of the year for Missouri's two clubs certainly hasn't helped, but it's a long season that will be even longer with a nearly eight-week break for the World Cup. Both Sporting Kansas City and St. Louis CITY SC are off to 1-1-3 starts, tying them for last place in the Western Conference.

With the USMNT having friendlies on March 28th and 31st, both teams, and the entire MLS, is off until Saturday, April 4. But you don't have to wait until then to make soccer picks or MLS predictions. Sporting will visit Real Salt Lake, and SKC is a +340 underdog (risk $100 to win $340) per the latest MLS odds. St. Louis SC also has a road contest against New York City FC, and St. Louis is priced at +290. Both contests have an over/under for total goals at 2.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.