Missouri sports betting went live on Dec. 1, 2025, and it's still going strong four months into its launch. Seasons for the Cardinals and Royals in MLB, as well as Sporting KC and St. Louis CITY SC in MLS, have commenced since going live, providing even more opportunities to utilize the latest FanDuel promo code. No matter the sport, new users could get $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days, with a maximum bonus of $3,000. It's not just applicable to local teams as this offer can also be enacted on out-of-state teams as well. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days.

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

The St. Louis Blues have been red-hot since the NHL resumed play after the Olympics break, posting an 11-2-2 record over their first 15 games. They had the second-most points (24) in the league over that span, and suddenly, the Blues' postseason chances still have life. St. Louis is still an extreme longshot to make the postseason though, per the latest NHL odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. You can make hockey bets on the Blues to clinch a playoff berth at +1200 (risk $100 to win $1,200), while them not making the playoffs is at -2500 (risk $2,500 to win $100).

If you like playing long odds, then you'd love St. Louis' extreme longshot chances of hoisting the Stanley Cup. You could hit a massive payday with NHL bets by wagering on the Blues to do so if they are miraculously the last team standing. With +200000 NHL odds, making a $100 bet on St. Louis to win it all would return you $200,000. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.