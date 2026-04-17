The Show Me State doesn't host any NASCAR Cup Series races, but there are a couple just adjacent to state lines. That includes Sunday's AdventHealth 400 in the Kansas City metro, making NASCAR at Kansas the opportune time to jump on the latest FanDuel promo code. Auto racing wagers are now possible since Missouri sports betting launched in December, and FanDuel is offering a bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins promotion. From predicting the race winner to head-to-head matchups to finishing positions, there are endless NASCAR Kansas picks you could make. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of at least $5.

If your bet wins, you will earn $250 in bonus bets, which will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

The St. Louis Blues' season officially ended on Thursday as the Stanley Cup Playoffs will take place without them. But you can still head to FanDuel Sportsbook to make NHL bets on those teams competing for Lord Stanley, and the same goes for making NBA picks for the hoops postseason. It's been 41 years since Missouri had an NBA team, but don't let that stop you from predicting who hoists the Larry O'Brien Trophy at the end of the playoffs.

If you prefer wagering on local teams, then MLB betting is an option, though both Missouri teams are away from home at the moment. The Royals have a weekend series in the Bronx versus the Yankees, before returning to Kansas City on Monday for a six-game homestand. The Cardinals have back-to-back road series, as they're currently in Houston before beginning a set at Miami on Monday. Regardless of the sport or the level of competition, teams generally perform worse on the road than at home, so that's something to keep in mind with your MLB predictions at FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.