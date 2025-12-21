Just as Missouri sports betting is starting up, the Kansas City Chiefs season is coming to an end. There are just three games left for the Chiefs in the 2025 NFL season, meaning there's no better time than now to jump on the latest FanDuel promo code. With it, you get $300 in bonus bets after an initial $5 wager. The next opportunity to apply this special is with the Chiefs vs. Titans game at 1 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Kansas City Chiefs will face an opponent they haven't seen in a while at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday as they visit the Tennessee Titans. It's been over three years since the two matched up, and Sunday's encounter will come with Patrick Mahomes sidelined. After tearing his ACL last week, and already undergoing surgery, he's done for the year as journeyman Gardner Minshew will get the start at quarterback.

Kansas City is favored by 3 points, per the latest NFL odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, with the over/under at 37.5. The line has shifted a touchdown from opening at Chiefs (-10.5) before Mahomes was injured. Minshew has started three times over his career versus the Titans, throwing multiple touchdowns in each, as he has some interesting NFL props that can be wagered on at FanDuel.

His NFL player props for passing touchdowns is 1.5, and going Over has a plus-money payout of +198 (risk $100 to win $198). Meanwhile, both Travis Kelce (+185) and Kareem Hunt (+185) share the shortest NFL odds for Kansas City as anytime touchdown scorers. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $300 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $300 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.