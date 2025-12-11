The Show Me State is known for its passionate sports fans, so the launch of Missouri sports betting is being universally celebrated. With six major pro sports teams, plus another six Division I programs, Missourians are eager to get into the betting action. The latest FanDuel promo code helps in that regard, as it offers $300 in bonus bets after an initial $5 wager. The promotion is open to new users, and no specific code is required to take advantage of it. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake.

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.



Missouri sports betting preview

Missourians may have their attention divided Thursday night, with Mizzou men's basketball and the St. Louis Blues both in action. The Tigers will host Alabama State at 7 p.m. CT, with Missouri winning both of their previous matchup, the last of which came in 2021. Conference play hasn't started yet, but you can make college basketball futures bets on Mizzou winning the SEC. The Tigers have +3500 odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook, which are the ninth-shortest in the conference.

At the same time that Mizzou takes the court, the Blues will take the ice as they visit the Nashville Predators. St. Louis will look to continue its success versus the Preds, as the Blues have won four straight matchups. The two teams will get quite familiar with one another over the coming weeks as this will be the first of three matchups over a 17-day span, with further games on Dec. 15 and Dec. 27.

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $300 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $300 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sporsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.