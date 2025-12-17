The Show Me State loves winners, but the latest FanDuel promo code rewards those who utilize it whether they win or lose. With the launch of Missouri sports betting, this promotion gives new users $300 in bonus bets after an initial $5 wager, regardless of the outcome of the first bet. No matter if you want to apply it on the Chiefs, the Blues, NBA picks or college football predictions, the options are endless, and no specific promo code is required. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

Missouri State football's debut FBS season features a bowl game appearance on Thursday at 8 p.m. CT. The Bears will face the Arkansas Red Wolves in the Xbox Bowl in the Dallas area. MO State is a 1.5-point underdog, per FanDuel Sportsbook, but college football bets on the over/under may be more attractive than ones versus the spread. That's because both teams have seen the Under go 8-4 this season, as the total for Thursday's matchup is 54.5.

As for the state's pro football team, the Kansas City Chiefs will next take the field on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT. They will visit the Tennessee Titans, with Gardner Minshew starting in place of Patrick Mahomes (torn ACL). The Chiefs were 10.5-point favorites to utilize in NFL picks before Mahomes got hurt, but this NFL line has since shifted by a touchdown. Kansas City is now a 3.5-point favorite, while the game's O/U of 37.5 is the lowest of any NFL Week 16 contest. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $300 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $300 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sporsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.