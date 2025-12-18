The first seven days of December saw both the launch of Missouri sports betting and the announcement of college football bowl matchups. The two will have a confluence on Thursday as Missouri State plays in the Xbox Bowl gives residents a chance to enact the latest FanDuel promo code. New FanDuel users will get $300 in bonus bets after an initial $5 wager, with Thursday being the opportune time to hop on this offer. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

Missouri State will face one of its border rivals in Arkansas State in the Xbox Bowl on Thursday at 8 p.m. CT. ASU won both of the previous matchups, but that came when Missouri State was at the I-AA/FCS level. The Bears are bowling in their debut FBS season and looking to end the year on a high note after losing their last two games. Missouri State enters with a 7-5 record, while Arkansas State is 6-6.

The Bears are 1.5-point underdogs in the latest college football lines, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The game will take place at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and this will be the inaugural edition of the Xbox Bowl. ASU represents the Sun Belt Conference, and MO State did happen to defeat its lone Sun Belt opponent this season, Marshall, back in September.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State has already faced one Conference USA opponent this season, which is the conference that MSU resides in. The Red Wolves lost to that opponent, Kennesaw State, on Sep. 20. Missouri State brings a 3-1 against-the-spread (ATS) record in non-conference matchups into the Xbox Bowl, as you can make college football bets on the Bears at FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $300 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $300 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.