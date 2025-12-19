Missouri sports betting is a new phenomenon, so many may not be aware of what it all entails. The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets after an initial $5 wager, but it isn't just limited to Missouri sports. One could wager on the College Football Playoff, which begins tonight, as well as the NBA, NHL, college basketball and numerous other sports that FanDuel Sportsbook offers odds on. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

MLB Spring Training 2026 kicks off exactly nine weeks from Friday, as Missouri baseball fans are already looking forward to action on the diamond. One doesn't have to wait until 2026 to lay down MLB bets at FanDuel Sportsbook, as MLB futures are already available. One such wager is picking which state the 2026 World Series winner will hail from, with each of the eight states with multiple MLB teams -- including Missouri -- available to be bet on.

The Show Me State has +3300 odds for either the Kansas City Royals or St. Louis Cardinals to emerge as 2026 World Series champions. You could also make individual MLB picks on either of the respective Missouri MLB teams to win the Commissioner's Trophy next October. Coming off an 82-80 season, the Royals have +3500 odds to win their third championship. Meanwhile, after a 78-84 year for the Cardinals, St. Louis has +12500 MLB odds to become a 12-time World Series champion. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $300 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $300 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.