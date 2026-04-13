With the Blues eliminated from postseason contention, the team's season will come to an end this week. Therefore, this is your last chance for a while to wager on St. Louis with the latest FanDuel promo code. This is the first NHL season with Missouri sports betting active, and this promotion has an offer of bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins. While wins are something the Blues didn't get enough of, they could still turn a profit for you during this final week. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of at least $5.

If your bet wins, you will earn $250 in bonus bets, which will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

While this week marks the end of the St. Louis' Blues season, next week marks the arrival of the NFL Draft. The Kansas City Chiefs are one of five teams with multiple first-round picks, holding the No. 9 and No. 29 selections. This is the first time since drafting Patrick Mahomes 10th overall in 2017 that the Chiefs have a top 10 pick. There are numerous NFL bets and draft props available through FanDuel Sportsbook, including the team potentially drafting Mahomes' understudy.

Former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is expected to be one of the first signal callers selected, and there are NFL odds on the Chiefs taking him. They are, however, longshot odds as Kansas City drafting Simpson is priced at +12500 (risk $100 to win $12,500) at FanDuel. There are 18 other NFL teams with those same odds to draft Simpson, as these 19 squads are pretty set at the quarterback position. The Arizona Cardinals, who have the No. 3 pick, are the +130 favorites to draft Simpson. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.