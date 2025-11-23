The countdown is officially underway for Missouri sports betting becoming a reality. It goes live on December 1, and the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers up to $400 in bonus bets, incentivizes Missourians to join in on the action. With this Missouri FanDuel promotion, you receive $100 in bonus bets upon signing up, plus another $300 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins. Pre-registration is available now, but you must sign up before launch day on December 1 to activate it. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, an interstitial will tell the user that their $100 bonus will be in their FanDuel account on launch day. Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more during the pre-registration window from Nov. 17 thru Dec. 1. No minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake.

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Missouri sports betting preview

Missourians certainly won't complain, but the rest of the country will get inundated with the Kansas City Chiefs on their TVs over the next few weeks. The Chiefs (5-5) are in the Week 12 game of the week as they host the Colts (8-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Then four days later, on Thanksgiving Day, Chiefs vs. Cowboys could be the most-watched regular season game ever, as Texas native, Patrick Mahomes, plays his first-ever NFL game in Dallas.

Both of those games will be broadcasted by CBS, but another network will get on the ratings juggernaut that Kansas City is. In Week 14 on December 7, the Chiefs will host the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football. That contest will air on NBC as Chiefs Kingdom looks for its sixth straight win over the Texans.

Those in the Show Me State who prefer the hardwood to the gridiron can, instead, root on the Missouri Tigers men's basketball. The Tigers are off to a 6-0 start, which is building off last year's 22-win season. Mizzou hosts South Carolina State on Tuesday and then Cleveland State on Friday to wrap up its November schedule.

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Pre-launch $100 Bonus Bets Offer: Must register prior to 12/1/25. Unique user identity verification required to receive bonus bets. $100 bonus bets will be credited on 12/1/25. Bonus bets expire 30 days after FanDuel accepts its first real money sports wager in MO. Post Launch $300 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $300 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sporsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.