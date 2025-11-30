We're just mere hours from Missouri sports betting going live on Monday, December 1. That also means the latest FanDuel promo code is just mere hours from expiring. Up to $400 in bonus bets are offered via the FanDuel promotion as you get $100 in bonus bets upon signing up, plus another $300 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins. This pre-launch special is only available through the end of Sunday, and pre-registration for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri opened on November 17. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, an interstitial will tell the user that their $100 bonus will be in their FanDuel account on launch day. Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more during the pre-registration window from Nov. 17 thru Dec. 1. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Missouri sports betting preview

Sundays this time of the year are normally reserved for watching the Kansas City Chiefs for most people in the Show Me State. However, with the Chiefs playing on Thanksgiving Day, they have today off and are already looking ahead to next week's matchup. It's another showcase game as it will take place on 'Sunday Night Football' as the Chiefs host the Houston Texans on Dec. 7.

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Pre-launch $100 Bonus Bets Offer: Must register prior to 12/1/25. Unique user identity verification required to receive bonus bets. $100 bonus bets will be credited on 12/1/25. Bonus bets expire 30 days after FanDuel accepts its first real money sports wager in MO. Post Launch $300 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $300 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sporsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.