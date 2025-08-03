Both the MLB and WNBA have several matchups taking place on Sunday, August 3, where you can place online bets with the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins. The MLB has all 30 teams in action, including the Texas Rangers traveling to take on the Seattle Mariners. Meanwhile, the WNBA has the Golden State Valkyries and Las Vegas Aces clashing at 6 p.m. ET. The MLB schedule also features matchups like Tigers vs. Phillies and Cardinals vs. Padres. Click here to get the upgraded FanDuel promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the top sportsbook promos:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by entering all the required information, such as name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $150 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be spent in whatever increments you choose, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake.

Sunday MLB betting preview

The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners are finishing their four-game series on Sunday in a battle between AL West rivals. Texas is 58-54 on the season, and Seattle is 59-53 on the campaign. The Mariners are leading the Rangers by one game for second place in the division. Seattle took the first two games before the Rangers bounced back with a 6-4 win in extra innings yesterday. Logan Evans (4-4, 4.22 ERA) starts for Seattle, and Jacob deGrom (10-3, 2.55 ERA) gets the ball for the Rangers.

The Rangers are -146 favorites on the money line in today's MLB odds from FanDuel, while the Mariners are +124 underdogs. Meanwhile, the over/under for total runs scored is 7.5. You can bet any of those lines plus dozens of other MLB player props right now at FanDuel.

Sunday WNBA betting preview

The Seattle Storm hosts the Indiana Fever in a cross-conference affair on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Both teams are 16-12 in 2025. Kelsey Mitchell's points over/under is at 19.5, and Skylar Diggins' points over/under is posted at 15.5. The Storm are 2-point favorites, with the over/under at 163.5 in the latest WNBA odds. Bet the WNBA at FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.