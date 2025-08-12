The race for the postseason is heating up, and Tuesday's MLB schedule features several pivotal matchups bettors can target with the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. A total of 15 games are on the MLB schedule, including Mets vs. Braves, Cubs vs. Blue Jays and Twins vs. Yankees. Two games will unfold in the WNBA, including Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever at 7:30 p.m. ET. Superstar Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with a groin injury for the Fever. Click here to get the newest FanDuel promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the most sought-after sportsbook promos:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by entering all the required information, such as name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be spent in whatever increments you choose, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The Mariners are in firm control of an AL Wild Card spot after picking up nine wins in their last 10 games. On Tuesday, Seattle travels to Camden Yards to take on the Baltimore Orioles at 6:35 p.m. ET. The Orioles swept the Mariners in a three-game series back in June, but Baltimore enters Tuesday's contest having lost five of its last seven games. According to the latest MLB odds at FanDuel, the Mariners are -166 money line favorites, while the Orioles are +140 underdogs. The over/under for total runs scored is 9.

The Mets enter Tuesday's matchup against the Braves having lost nine of their last 10 games. The Mets have also struggled against Atlanta recently, losing nine of their past 12 meetings with the Braves. New York is expected to start right-hander Clay Holmes (9-6, 3.46 ERA), while Atlanta will counter with Spencer Strider (5-9, 4.04 ERA). The Mets are -136 money line favorites, according to the latest MLB odds, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins when you sign up for FanDuel here.

Tuesday WNBA betting preview

The Indiana Fever host the Dallas Wings on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Fever rank third in the Eastern Conference with an 18-14 record, while the Wings have the second-worst record in the WNBA at 8-24. Indiana notched an 88-78 win on the road against Dallas on August 1 behind a strong showing from center Aliyah Boston, who dropped a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Boston is averaging 15.1 points per game this season, and her over/under for total points scored is 14.5 at FanDuel.

The other matchup on Tuesday's WNBA schedule features the Los Angeles Sparks hosting the New York Liberty at 10 p.m. ET. New York is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest WNBA odds at FanDuel, while the over/under is 174.5. Take advantage of the latest FanDuel bonus offer, no code needed, when you sign up for FanDuel here.

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.