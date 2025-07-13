Even though there are 15 MLB games on Sunday, July 13, to anchor the day's sports action, most of the attention will be on Wimbledon in the men's final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. The two stars battled in a five-set thriller at Roland Garros in the 2025 French Open just over a month ago, with Alcaraz coming back to defeat the No. 1 seed Sinner. The Italian is a slight -118 favorite (wager $118 to win $100) while Alcaraz is a +104 (wager $100 to win $104) underdog. A trophy will also be on the line in the Club World Cup, with Chelsea taking on Paris Saint-Germain in the final. There are also four WNBA games taking place, with Caitlin Clark batting Paige Bueckers when the Indiana Fever face the Dallas Wings.

The Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees meet in the series finale after splitting the first two games. Chicago took Saturday's contest 5-2 after getting routed by the Yankees 11-0 in the series opener. Sunday's contest pits Shota Imanaga (5-3, 2.80 ERA) against Will Warren (6-4, 4.70 ERA) in a battle of two strong arms. Imanaga pitched six strong innings before Chicago's bullpen unraveled in his last appearance, while Warren threw 5.2 scoreless innings in his last start against the Mariners. The SportsLine Projection Model sees value with the Cubs on the money line, as Chicago wins in 51% of model simulations as a +111 underdog.

Clark and Bueckers meet once again Sunday. The stars faced off twice as college players in the women's basketball tournament, with Bueckers' UConn side winning the 2021 contest while Clark's Iowa team took the 2024 national semifinal matchup. The Fever are big 9.5-point favorites for Sunday's contest despite Bueckers being the clear frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year. Those looking to wager on Fever vs. Wings should check out best bets from WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai.

Chelsea are going for a second Club World Cup title while PSG hope to secure the trophy in their first appearance in the competition. The French club is looking to add more hardware to the cabinet after capturing a historic treble this season, highlighted by a Champions League title. Chelsea have been fortunate to avoid some heavyweights on their side of the bracket thanks to some upsets, but are +380 money-line underdogs (wager $100 to win $380) at FanDuel to win in regular time. PSG are -155 (wager $155 to win $100) to win in regular time while a draw is +280. PSG are -290 to win the cup.

