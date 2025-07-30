Numerous matchups are happening in the MLB and WNBA on July 30th, where you can place online bets with the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins. Fifteen MLB games are on the slate for baseball, while three WNBA matchups are set to unfold. The MLB slate features matchups like Rays vs. Yankees and Rangers vs. Angels. The WNBA schedule features the Atlanta Dream hosting the Dallas Wings at 8 p.m. ET. Click here to get the latest FanDuel promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the top sportsbook promos:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

Here's how you can claim the FanDuel offer. No code is required, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by entering all the required information, such as name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $150 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be spent in whatever increments you choose, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake.

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The Mariners and Athletics meet up for an AL East tilt on Wednesday at 10:05 p.m. ET. Seattle lost to the A's 6-1 last night, dropping the Mariners to 57-51 on the season. Meanwhile, Oakland sits at 47-63 on the year. Seattle owns the final Wild Card spot in the AL over the Texas Rangers by one game. Bryan Woo (8-5, 2.91 ERA) is on the hill for the Mariners, and Jeffrey Springs (9-7, 4.13 ERA) gets the ball for the A's.

The Mariners are -148 favorites on the money line in today's MLB betting odds from FanDuel, while the Athletics are +126 underdogs. Meanwhile, the over/under for total runs scored is 9.5. You can bet any of those lines plus dozens of other MLB player props right now at FanDuel here:

Wednesday WNBA betting preview

The best team in each conference matches up as the New York Liberty travels to play the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. Minnesota is 22-5 on the season, with the Liberty going 17-8 thus far into the campaign. Napheesa Collier's points over/under is set at 21.5, and Sabrina Ionescu's is set at 19.5. The Lynx are 7.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 167 in the latest WNBA odds. Bet the WNBA at FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.