Sports fans have plenty to look forward to on Friday, July 4, headlined by a 15-game MLB slate, with MLB Network carrying six of those contests starting at 11:05 a.m. ET when the Boston Red Sox face the Washington Nationals. The New York Yankees and New York Mets begin another iteration of the "Subway Series," while the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in a rematch of the 2017 World Series. In addition to a loaded schedule on the diamond, the Club World Cup quarterfinals begin with Fluminense facing Al-Hilal and Chelsea battling Palmeiras. The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest will also take place, with the legendary Joey Chestnut returning to the competition after being banned in 2024.

Those interested in placing wagers on July 4 can take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You must be a new user and 21 years or older in a state where FanDuel legitimately operates in order to secure this offer. There is no code required. Here's how to sign up:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will take you to FanDuel. Register your account by entering all required information, such as name, email and payment details. Make a minimum deposit of $5. Place a first bet of $5 or more. There is no minimum odds requirement.

FanDuel will give out $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the first bet settling as a win. Bonus bets expire in seven days, and they cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you win a wager using bonus bets, you will receive the winnings but not the stake. Since there are no minimum odds, we recommend you placing the initial $5 wager on a heavy favorite in order to have the best chance at securing bonus bets.

FanDuel promo code comparison

Here's how offers from top sportsbooks in the industry compare to FanDuel's promotion.

Brand Promo CBS promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

DraftKings and bet365 are also offering $150 in bonus bets after users wager $5 or more, but those sportsbooks are giving out those funds regardless of the outcome of the first bet. DraftKings is giving out bonus bets in the form of six $25 slips, while bet365 is allowing users to wager those bonus bets in any increment.

BetMGM and Fanatics are also giving out bonus bets but in a different way. BetMGM is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but users have to wager at least $1,500 to be eligible to get the full amount. Fanatics is giving $1,000 in bonus bets, but users have to wager $100 per day for 10 consecutive days to be eligible for the full amount.

Caesars is giving out profit boosts instead of bonus bets. The sportsbook is giving 10 100% profit boosts after users wager $1 or more.

Best bets for Friday's games

MLB: Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Since their 2017 World Series matchup, these franchises have remained competitive. The Astros were mired in controversy after their 2017 title but went back to the Fall Classic in 2019, 2021 and 2022, winning in their last appearance. The Dodgers lost the 2018 World Series but won the 2020 and 2024 titles. Houston and Los Angeles are leading their respective divisions and appear poised to make another run at a championship, which means this could be an early World Series preview.

Lance McCullers Jr. (1-3, 6.61 ERA) is set to get the start for the Astros. He comes into this matchup after getting rocked by the Cubs a week ago, giving up eight runs in 3 1/3 innings. That was his first appearance after his return from the injured list. The Dodgers, who have been dealing with injuries in their rotation, have not named a starter for this contest. This is likely to be some version of a bullpen game for them. L.A. is 16-4 over its last 20 games, including series wins over the Padres and Giants.

Club World Cup: Palmeiras vs. Chelsea

The Premier League side have a favorable path to the final, avoiding the side of the bracket with heavy hitters like PSG, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Chelsea are coming off a thrilling 4-1 win in the Round of 16 over Benfica, scoring three goals in extra time against the shorthanded Portuguese side. They now get Palmeiras, who also won in extra time in the Round of 16 against Botafogo. Palmeiras actually won their group despite having a 1-2-0 record while Chelsea finished second in their group with a 2-0-1 record. The Blues are +105 favorites on the money line (wager $100 to win $105) while Palmeiras are +290 (wager $100 to win $290) underdogs in regular time. A draw is priced at +220.

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

This event has become an annual Fourth of July tradition, and this year's competition brings back a legend. Chestnut was banned from last year's event due to a sponsorship with Impossible Foods, but he returns as a massive -1800 favorite at FanDuel to win in 2025. Patrick Bertoletti, who won in 2024, is the -170 favorite in the "winner without Joey Chestnut" market. On the women's side, Miki Sudo has been equally dominant and set a personal record with 51 hot dogs and buns consumed a year ago. She's a -1800 favorite to win in 2025.

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at FanDuel and the company offers plenty of resources for users to be safe, such as setting betting limits, deposit limits, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has contact information for state and national helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, for those who need additional assistance.