The current FanDuel promo code for MLB and other sports gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins instantly with no code required. Before a jam-packed sports day, Monday is the perfect time to secure the FanDuel bonus bets for online sports betting. Monday features an eight-game MLB slate plus pivotal soccer matches in the FIFA Club World Cup and the first round of Wimbledon 2025, giving users ample matchups to wager on. Click "CLAIM BONUS" below to get the newest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim FanDuel promo code on Monday

There's no code required for this offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where FanDuel legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a FanDuel account. Here's how to sign up.

Click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to FanDuel Sportsbook After downloading the app, click the JOIN NOW button. Begin creating a FanDuel Sportsbook account. There is no promo code required during sign-up to lock in the bet $5, get $150 bonus offer. Allow FanDuel Sportsbook to use your location. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state to bet. Users must deposit $5 or more and make a wager of $5 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, $150 in bonus bets are added to the account within 72 hours, but usually instantly.

The current FanDuel bonus code is a simple offer for new users. Just click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to lock in $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins.

FanDuel promo code comparison

Here's a look at how the latest FanDuel promo code compares to other sportsbook promos.

Brand Promo CBS promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The DraftKings promo code and bet365 bonus code are similar to the FanDuel promo code, where users receive bonus bets after making a wager. DraftKings and bet365 are giving out $150 in bonus bets to new users regardless of the outcome of their initial wager.

The BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer more in bonus bets, but require a larger investment up front from users. BetMGM is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but users have to wager at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount. Fanatics is giving users up to $1,000 in bonus bets but over 10 days. Users must wager $100 per day for 10 days in a row to be eligible for the full amount. With these offers, users receive bonus bets only if their initial bets lose.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code features profit boosts instead of bonus bets. Users who wager $1 with the sportsbook will get 10 100% profit boosts.

Monday MLB betting preview

The Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres square off in an NL contest, as both teams begin their three-game series. The Phillies are -215 favorites, while the Padres are +180 underdogs in the latest MLB odds on FanDuel for MLB betting. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET with the Phillies starting Zack Wheeler, who has a 2.45 ERA. Philadelphia has won two of its last three games, while San Diego has lost two of their past three outings. Wheeler's total strikeouts are listed at 6.5 (Over +128), and he's gone Over that total in three straight games.

Monday Soccer betting preview

The FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 continues on Monday, as Manchester City takes on Al-Hilal at 9 p.m. ET. Man City won three straight games in the group stage, outscoring their opponents 13-2. They go into this game winners of five consecutive games. The Citizens are listed as -420 favorites and are looking for another offensive explosion. Manchester City has four players who have tallied at least two goals thus far this tournament, including Erling Haaland, who's priced at -160 to score a goal at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Responsible Gaming at FanDuel

FanDuel offers a range of different options that can be used to manage your gaming activity at any time. This includes tools that allow you to limit the amount you can deposit or wager, time limits to help you control how much time you spend gaming, or the option to exclude yourself from gaming for a period of time. All mentioned limits can be set in the various sections below when logged in. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.