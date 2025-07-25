Fifteen MLB games headline the sports slate for Friday, July 25, with the Philadelphia Phillies visiting the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox hosting the Chicago Cubs as the two most prominent games of the day. There are also three WNBA games on the docket with the Minnesota Lynx, New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury all in action.

Best bets for Friday, July 25

Adrian Houser (5-2, 1.89 ERA) is a major trade target who will be in action Friday when his White Sox battle the Cubs in the second series of the Crosstown Cup. The Cubs swept the first series at Wrigley Field earlier this year. Houser has been on fire and is surely going to be a contender by the time the MLB trade deadline passes, but he'll want to improve upon his last start, where he gave up four runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Pirates. The Cubs are countering with Shota Imanaga (7-3, 2.40 ERA), who has won three of his last four starts and is coming off seven scoreless innings against the Red Sox. The Cubs are -181 favorites on the money line according to SportsLine consensus odds while the White Sox are +150 underdogs. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, likes the Cubs in this crosstown matchup, with the Northsiders winning in 69% of simulations.

Both the Phillies and Yankees are in heated division battles, but the visiting side is closer to the top coming into Friday's game. Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.75 ERA) gets the nod for Philadelphia in this contest, though he's likely to cede to the bullpen after quick work since he's not a regular starter. The Yankees are going with Will Warren (6-5, 4.91 ERA), who got blasted for five runs in 3 2/3 innings in his last outing. New York is a -160 favorite at home to Philly's +134 on the money line. The model sees value in backing the visitors, with the Phillies winning in 45% of simulations, returning value at these odds.

The Lynx might have the best record in the WNBA entering Friday's games, but the marquee matchup on the slate involves the defending champion Liberty taking on the Mercury. New York has won its last four games, including back-to-back victories over the Indiana Fever. The Mercury come into this contest on a two-game losing streak, and Monique Akoa Makani remains sidelined, but Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper are back in the lineup. The Liberty are 6-point favorites at FanDuel, and the total sits at 169.5. WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have logged their picks for Mercury vs. Liberty, which you can check out here.

