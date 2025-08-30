New users can win big with the latest FanDuel promo code, good for $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins, which you can use to raise your bankroll for college football betting on Saturday. Marquee college football games today include No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State and No. 9 LSU vs. No. 4 Clemson. Click here to get the newest FanDuel promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the most sought-after sportsbook promos:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by entering all the required information, such as name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be spent in whatever increments you choose, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

College football betting preview

In college football betting, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns collide at noon p.m. ET. The Buckeyes went 14-2 last season, en route to winning the national championship. The Longhorns made it to the College Football Playoff as well, with a 13-3 record. These teams both had top 3-ranked defenses in 2024, but will have different QBs under center. Arch Manning will be Texas's starter, and Julian Sayin does the same for OSU. The Buckeyes are 1.5-point favorites in today's college football odds, with an over/under set at 58.5.

SportsLine's model projects Texas to cover the spread in 50% of simulations. Some other college football games include Alabama (-13.5) vs. Florida State, LSU vs. Clemson (-4.5), and California vs. Oregon State (1.5). Claim $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel here:

MLB betting preview

In MLB betting, the Toronto Blue Jays (78-57) and the Milwaukee Brewers (84-52) play in a battle of first-place teams on Saturday at 3:07. p.m. ET. In the first game of the series, Milwaukee came away with a 7-2 victory. The Blue Jays led the AL East by three games. Meanwhile, the Brewers have a seven-game lead. Kevin Gausman (8-10, 3.87 ERA) starts for the Blue Jays, and Quinn Priester (11-2, 3.44 ERA) counters for Milwaukee.

The Blue Jays are -146 favorites on the money line in today's MLB odds from FanDuel, while the Brewers are +124 underdogs. Meanwhile, the over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. SportsLine's model is backing Milwaukee to win in 47% of simulations. Earn $300 in bonus bets now as a new user if your first wager of $5 or more wins at FanDuel.

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.