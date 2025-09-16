Tuesday's sports schedule is packed with pivotal matchups in the MLB, giving new users plenty of opportunities to claim the latest FanDuel promo code, good for $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. Meanwhile, the WNBA Playoffs continue with two matchups, beginning with Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever at 7:30 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

For Sunday's NFL slate, there's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by entering the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be spent in whatever increments you choose, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

In MLB betting, the Detroit Tigers (85-65) host the Cleveland Guardians (78-71) in an AL Central tilt at 6:40 p.m. ET. Detroit beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 in their last outing on Sunday. Meanwhile, Cleveland is on a four-game win streak after defeating the Chicago White Sox 3-2. Casey Mize (14-5, 3.83 ERA) starts for the Tigers and Joey Cantillo (5-3, 3.36 ERA) counters for the Guardians. The Tigers are a -142 moneyline favorite, and the over/under is 8. Earn $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins at FanDuel:

Tuesday WNBA betting preview

In WNBA betting, the Las Vegas Aces take on the Seattle Storm in Game 2 of their first-round series. Las Vegas dominated Game 1, picking up a 102-77 win over Seattle. Forward A'ja Wilson was sensational for the Aces, finishing with 29 points and eight rebounds. According to the latest WNBA odds, the Aces are 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 161.5. Wilson's over/under for total points scored is 24.5. Claim $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.