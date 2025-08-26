It's NFL Futures Day on FanDuel, which means 24 hours of boosts and bonuses for fans to place wagers on before the 2025 NFL season starts. New users can win big with the latest FanDuel promo code, good for $300 in bonus bets If your first wager of $5 or more wins, which you can use to raise your bankroll for more MLB betting or football betting. Fans can place wagers on NFL futures for the 2025 NFL season and get bonus bets back. Click here to get the newest FanDuel promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the most sought-after sportsbook promos:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by entering all the required information, such as name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be spent in whatever increments you choose, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

NFL Futures Day betting preview

Sportsline's Eric Cohen provided multiple NFL future bets and picked the Baltimore Ravens to win the Super Bowl at +650. "Am I crazy for picking the Ravens to win it all yet again? This franchise finds new ways to lose in the playoffs every year. But I feel this is Lamar Jackson's time to shine with a powerhouse supporting cast, both on offense and defense. While I predict that the Bills will be the better regular season team, I think Baltimore upsets them in the AFC Championship Game and defeats the likes of Washington / LA Rams / San Francisco / Green Bay in the Super Bowl. Sorry Eagles fans, I can't pick them with a Super Bowl hangover season looming. My official prediction: Ravens over Commanders in a 'Battle of the Beltway'," Cohen told SportsLine.

The second pick Cohen revealed to SportsLine is the Las Vegas Raiders hitting the over on their win total at -145. "The Pete Carroll-Chip Kelly coaching combination is dynamic, and despite the tough division they're in, I think the Raiders will be more than competitive this season. I'll predict an 8-9 season, but wouldn't be surprised if they flipped that and made a run at the AFC's No. 7 seed. The duo of Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers will give defenses fits for years," he said.

In addition, Cohen has Jahmyr Gibbs (+1300), Bijan Robinson (+1600), or Christian McCaffrey (+2000) winning the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2025-26. "I'm going to spread my money around three ways and take a shot on these running backs. A running back or wide receiver has won this award in six straight seasons with QBs usually taking home the MVP award," he said. "Gibbs, Robinson, and 2023 MVP McCaffrey should each well surpass 1,000 yards rushing (if healthy) and could top 500 yards receiving each. If one of them can get close to 2,000 yards combined, they would be a cinch. As for last year's winner, Saquon Barkley, I think injuries will unfortunately limit him to less than 15 games played in 2025." Claim the opportunity for $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel here:

MLB betting preview

The San Francisco Giants (63-68) host the Chicago Cubs (76-55) in an NL showdown on Tuesday. The Giants have won two straight games, with a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in their last outing. Likewise, Chicago defeated the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 on Sunday. Justin Verlander (1-10, 4.64 ERA) is on the mound for the Giants, and Matthew Boyd (12-6, 2.61 ERA) counters for Chicago.

The Cubs are -134 favorites on the money line in today's MLB odds from FanDuel, while the Giants are +114 underdogs. Meanwhile, the over/under for total runs scored is 7.5. SportsLine's model is backing the Cubs to come away with the game on Tuesday. Earn $300 in bonus bets now as a new user if your first wager of $5 or more wins at FanDuel.

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.