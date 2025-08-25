There are 13 games on the MLB schedule on Monday for fans to bet on, but we are one day away from Futures Day and new users can win big with the latest FanDuel promo code. If your first wager of $5 or more wins, you'll receive $300 in bonus bets, which you can then use to boost your bankroll for more MLB betting or football betting. On Tuesday, it'll be 24 hours of boosts and bonuses for fans to place multiple wagers on, like MVP, Super Bowl Champion, and team win totals. Click here to get the newest FanDuel promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the most sought-after sportsbook promos:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by entering all the required information, such as name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be spent in whatever increments you choose, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

NFL Futures Day betting preview

Sportsline's Eric Cohen revealed some NFL future bets, with who he thinks will MVP, and Cohen is rolling with Bills QB Josh Allen at +600. He told Sportsline, "The value isn't there but I think Buffalo can go 15-2 and if so, there's absolutely no way that Allen is losing this award. Quarterbacks have won the last 11 MVPs and let's be honest, if Saquon Barkley couldn't win it in 2024 with those incredible stats, no running back or wide receiver stands much of a chance this season."

Cohen also believes the Cleveland Browns will hit the under on their win total for the 2025 season. "If there's a first coach fired bet, I would put my money on Kevin Stefanski. This roster is bad and they have no identity. I would actually consider laddering this bet down as low as 3.5 if you're willing to take a shot to make more money," Cohen stated.

He also likes the Washington Commanders as a potential Super Bowl contender, as Cohen said, "-In his rookie season, Jayden Daniels already racked up two road playoff victories. He showed that he wasn't intimidated by the intense spotlight, including beating a 15-2 Lions team that finally looked like it was on its way to the Super Bowl. I wouldn't be surprised if the same thing happened again in January 2026. While I'm picking Philadelphia to win the NFC East, I could see the Commanders upsetting a couple of home teams on their way to the NFL's biggest game. From there, would you really want to pick against them? Also, I have to think that Washington coach Dan Quinn wants his revenge after the Falcons' meltdown against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI." Claim the opportunity for $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel here:

MLB betting preview

The Philadelphia Phillies (76-54) and the New York Mets (69-61) start a three-game series in an NL East showdown on Monday. The Mets had their two-game streak halted after losing 4-3 to the Atlanta Braves. Meanwhile, Philadelphia has won six of its last seven games, with two straight over the Washington Nationals. Cristopher Sanchez (11-4, 2.46 ERA) starts for Philadelphia, and Kodai Senga (7-5, 2.58 ERA) counters for New York.

The Phillies are -124 favorites on the money line in today's MLB odds from FanDuel, while the Mets are +106 underdogs. Meanwhile, the over/under for total runs scored is 8. SportsLine's model is backing the Phillies to come away with the game on Monday. Earn $300 in bonus bets now as a new user if your first wager of $5 or more wins at FanDuel.

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.