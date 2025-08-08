The NFL preseason continues on Friday, which means new bettors will have plenty of chances to use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. The Shedeur Sanders era begins in Cleveland in one of three games on the Friday NFL preseason schedule, and there's no guarantee that the era will expand into the regular season. Sanders' drop into the fifth round was one of the biggest surprises in NFL Draft history, and whether you expect Sanders to prove people wrong or not about his draft position, new users can use the FanDuel promo code on Friday to their advantage. Click here to get the newest FanDuel promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the most sought-after sportsbook promos:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by entering all the required information, such as name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $150 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be spent in whatever increments you choose, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Lions vs. Falcons, 7 p.m. ET

For NFL betting, the Lions are the only of the six teams playing on Friday that were able to shake off some rust last week by playing in the Hall of Fame Game, but it's not a performance they'll take many positives from entering Week 1 of the NFL preseason. The Lions fumbled the opening kick, which foreshadowed how the rest of their evening would go, in a 34-7 loss to the Chargers. Detroit will rest key starters again, including quarterback Jared Goff, but after head coach Dan Campbell called the team out for its sloppy performance, Friday could bring a different result. The Lions have gone 2-1 in each of their last two preseasons under Campbell.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are 1-4-1 over their previous two preseasons. They went 0-3 in the preseason under Raheem Morris in his first year as head coach last year. Morris is resting both the perceived starting quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., and veteran Kirk Cousins in what's an uncomfortable quarterback room at the moment. But the Falcons will start both of their defensive first-round picks from the 2025 NFL Draft in linebacker Jalon Walker and edge rusher James Pearce Jr. The Lions are 3.5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds on FanDuel, with an over/under set at 32.5 points. Get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins when you sign up for FanDuel here.

Browns vs. Panthers, 7 p.m. ET

With Joe Flacco, the current QB1 on the Browns depth chart, not playing on Friday, and Kenny Pickett and Dillion Gabriel both out with hamstring injuries, Shedeur Sanders has the chance to prove himself as a viable NFL quarterback after falling to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders, was a popular selection as the future No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft before the start of last year's college football season, and he was a projected first-round pick in nearly every NFL mock draft heading into April's NFL Draft. He's already one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL and the biggest story of the NFL preseason, which could flock sports bettors to this Friday night contest.

The Panthers are set to begin Year 2 under head coach Dave Canales. They are displaying a different preseason strategy this year with Bryce Young and the starters expected to play on Friday after Young sat out each of the first two preseason games last year. Young completed 6 of 8 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown in his one preseason appearance last year. Veteran Andy Dalton could see extended time behind Young as the Panthers are 6.5-point favorites with an over/under set at 32.5 points at FanDuel. Bet the NFL at FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Commanders vs. Patriots, 7:30 p.m. ET



Many were surprised when the Titans fired Mike Vrabel as their head coach following the 2023 season, but his next landing spot wasn't shocking to anybody. Vrabel spent eight of his 14 career seasons in New England, and was a key defensive piece in three Super Bowl victories as one of the most identifiable Patriots in franchise history. He makes his head coaching debut in New England on Friday in preseason action, and Vrabel had the Titans playing to win before the season in Tennessee. The Titans went .500 or better in four of their five preseasons under Vrabel, including winning records in each of his final three years.

Vrabel said the starters will play on Friday, although they likely won't play much beyond one series. That's more action for Drake Maye than Jayden Daniels will see, however, as Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Daniels won't play on Friday. Washington is also without backup quarterback Marcus Mariota (leg strain). The Patriots are 6.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 34.5 points, at FanDuel Sportsbook. Get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins when you sign up for FanDuel here.

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.