The NFL preseason continues with its largest slate of Week 1 on Saturday. The Cam Ward era begins for Tennessee in one of eight games on the Saturday NFL preseason schedule as the Titans take on the Buccaneers. Elsewhere, Heisman winner Travis Hunter is expected to see action on both sides of the ball as the Jaguars host the Steelers.

Saturday NFL betting preview

Betting the NFL preseason brings plenty of challenges as teams dig deep on the depth chart and are generally more concerned with development than the scoreboard. The latest NFL odds from FanDuel for Saturday list every game with a spread of 6.5 points or tighter and every over/under is less than 40 points. The over, however, has hit in six of seven preseason games so far in the 2025 NFL preseason.

Two of the teams with exciting rookie debuts coming -- the Titans (Cam Ward) and the Jaguars (Travis Hunter) -- are among the favorites on Saturday. The Titans, who are listed as 3.5-point favorites, have confirmed that they'll play their starters to open their game against the Bucs. Tampa Bay hasn't been as open with its plans, though it seems unlikely that veterans such as Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans will see much, if any, action.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, list Hunter as a starter at receiver and a reserve at cornerback as the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner is expected to see action on both sides of the ball in the NFL, just as he did at Colorado. Jacksonville is -4.5 against the Steelers, who have confirmed that star acquisitions Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf will be among the players sitting.

The other NFL lines of note for Saturday include Broncos -6.5 vs. the 49ers, Packers -3 vs. the Jets, Chiefs -2.5 vs. the Cardinals and Cowboys -1.5 vs. the Rams.

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.