The Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders, along with 13 MLB games, are on the schedule for Monday, and the all-new FanDuel promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. In the MLB, an American League showdown has the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers squaring off at 6:40 p.m. ET. Orioles vs. Red Sox, Guardians vs. Diamondbacks, and Giants vs. Padres are some other MLB games on the docket. Click here to get the newest FanDuel promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the most sought-after sportsbook promos:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by entering all the required information, such as name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be spent in whatever increments you choose, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Monday NFL betting preview

In NFL betting, the Bengals go on the road to play the Commanders. Cincinnati plans to play its starters for a couple of series, as they want to avoid starting slow in the regular season. Last week against the Eagles, Joe Burrow went 9-of-10 for 123 yards and two passing touchdowns with Ja'Marr Chase reeling in four catches for 77 yards with a score.

The Commanders will have their starters on the field, but will likely be for a series or two. The Bengals are -186 favorites on the money line in today's NFL odds from FanDuel, and the Commanders are +156 underdogs. Meanwhile, the over/under for total points scored is set at 43.5. Bet at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Monday MLB betting preview

The Detroit Tigers host the Houston Astros to start a three-game series on Monday evening. The Astros have dropped two of their three games and were shut out 12-0 by the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. The Tigers also had their four-game win streak halted, falling 8-1 to the Minnesota Twins yesterday. Jack Flaherty (6-12, 4.76 ERA) takes the hill in Detroit, and Spencer Arrighetti (1-3, 6.38 ERA) starts for the Astros.

The Tigers are -142 favorites on the money line in today's MLB odds from FanDuel, while the Astros are +120 underdogs. Meanwhile, the over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. You can bet any of those lines plus dozens of other MLB player props right now at FanDuel.

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.