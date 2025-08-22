With the newest FanDuel promo code now offering new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins, there is even more at stake on your first wager. The 2025 NFL preseason continues on Friday, August 22, with a four-game slate, beginning with defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets at 7:30 p.m. ET, culminating with the Super Bowl runner-up Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to get the newest FanDuel promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the most sought-after sportsbook promos:

Eagles vs. Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET

The New York Jets host the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Friday, with the Jets coming off a 31-12 loss to the Giants while the Eagles lost 22-13 to the Browns last week. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said during the week that a "good amount" of starters won't play against the Eagles. Philadelphia hasn't stated its preseason plan, but the majority of their key starters haven't started all preseason, and that seems unlikely to change on Friday. Both the Jets and Eagles are 1-1 this preseason after coming off vastly different 2024 seasons, where New York finished 5-12 and Philadelphia won the Super Bowl.

Tanner McKee has completed 20 of 25 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns in a strong preseason for the Eagles. Adrian Martinez has quarterbacked the majority of snaps for the Jets, completing 23 of 37 passes for 266 yards with one touchdown and one interception. For Friday NFL betting, the Jets are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Jets vs. Eagles odds on FanDuel, with an over/under for total points set at 32.5.

Vikings vs. Titans, 8 p.m. ET

The Tennessee Titans host the Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is expected to start at quarterback surrounded by other Titans starters for the first few series in their preseason finale. The VIkings are continuing their backup quarterback competition behind J.J. McCarthy, which means Sam Howell, Brett Rypien and Max Brosmer could all play extended snaps. McCarthy is not expected to play on Friday.

The Titans are coming off a 23-20 win over the Falcons, improving to 1-1 this preseason, while the Vikings are coming off a 20-12 loss to the Patriots, falling to 1-1. The Titans are 3.5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds on FanDuel, with an over/under for total points set for 37.5.

Bears vs. Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET

All Kansas City starters, including Patrick Mahomes, are expected to play on Friday when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Chicago Bears at 8:20 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes has completed his only pass of the preseason for a 1-yard touchdown in the only series he's played over the first two games. The Chiefs are coming off a 33-16 loss to the Seahawks and are 0-2 this preseason after reaching their fifth Super Bowl in the last six seasons last year. The Bears are coming off a 38-0 victory over the Bills to improve to 1-0-1. Caleb Williams and the Chicago starters are also expected to play, allowing Williams and head coach Ben Johnson more time to learn one another in a game environment before Week 1.

The Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Chiefs vs. Bears odds on FanDuel, with an over/under set for 42.5 points.

