There are NFL, MLB, and WNBA games on Thursday, and the all-new FanDuel promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. Two games are happening in the NFL, with Patriots vs. Giants taking place at 8 p.m. ET. The Dodgers and Rockies will also meet on Thursday, after the Rockies won 8-3 on Wednesday. Click here to get the newest FanDuel promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the most sought-after sportsbook promos:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by entering all the required information, such as name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be spent in whatever increments you choose, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Thursday NFL betting preview

In NFL betting, the New England Patriots travel to face the New York Giants on Thursday. The Giants have been able to score 30-plus points in consecutive games, while New England scored 48 points in their opener. These clubs are both undefeated and may rest their starters with the regular season two weeks away.

The Giants are -290 favorites on the money line in today's NFL odds from FanDuel. Meanwhile, the over/under for total points scored is 37.5. The Pittsburgh Steelers (-235) vs. the Carolina Panthers is the other game on the NFL schedule for Thursday. You can bet any of those lines plus dozens of other NFL props right now at FanDuel.

Thursday MLB betting preview

In MLB betting, an intraleague battle has the St. Louis Cardinals (63-65) and the Tampa Bay Rays (61-66) starting a three-game series on Thursday at 7:35 p.m. ET. The Rays are in a slump, dropping three straight games. Last night, the New York Yankees topped Tampa Bay 6-4 in 10 innings. Meanwhile, St. Louis had their two-game win streak ended with a 6-2 loss to the Miami Marlins. Joe Boyle (1-2, 4.68 ERA) starts for the Rays, and Sonny Gray (11-6, 4.30 ERA) counters for St. Louis.

The Cardinals are -118 favorites on the money line in today's MLB odds from FanDuel, while the Rays are +100 underdogs. Meanwhile, the over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. SportsLine's model is backing the Rays to pull off the upset on Thursday. You can bet any of those lines plus plenty of other MLB player props right now at FanDuel.

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.