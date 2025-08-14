The all-new FanDuel promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins, and there are MLB games along with the first round of the 2025 BMW Championship on Thursday. The seven-game MLB schedule begins with Orioles vs. Mariners at 1:05 p.m. ET, and it concludes with five games that start after 6:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, there will be plenty of live golf betting opportunities at FanDuel throughout the first round of the BMW Championship. Click here to get the newest FanDuel promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the most sought-after sportsbook promos:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by entering all the required information, such as name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be spent in whatever increments you choose, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

The Philadelphia Phillies have not lost more than two games in a row since late June, and they will try to avoid a third straight loss when they face the Washington Nationals in a National League East battle on Thursday. Philadelphia dropped the final two games of its series against Cincinnati this week, getting outscored 14-1 in those games. However, the Phillies won seven of their previous eight games, and they are heavy -205 road favorites against the Nationals. The Thursday MLB schedule also includes the Tigers (-215) at Twins, with Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (11-3, 2.35 ERA) looking to strengthen his AL Cy Young price (-425). Get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins when you sign up for FanDuel here.

BMW Championship betting preview

There is a familiar name atop the BMW Championship odds, as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the +230 favorite. He is followed by Rory McIlroy, who is +750 after sitting out during the first leg of the playoffs last week. Xander Schauffele (18-1), Tommy Fleetwood (20-1) and Ludvig Aberg (20-1) round out the top five on the PGA odds board. The final pairing tees off at 2 p.m. ET, but there will be live betting opportunities throughout the first round and heading into the second round at Caves Valley Golf Club outside of Baltimore. Take advantage of the latest FanDuel bonus offer, no code needed, when you sign up for FanDuel here.

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.