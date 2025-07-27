With 15 MLB games on Sunday and five WNBA games, Sunday is an ideal time for new users to check out the latest FanDuel promo code. The bonus offer gives $150 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins, boosting your bankroll for the rest of the day's WNBA games or MLB schedule. Marquee matchups today include a fierce rivalry between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky as well as a clash of titans in the MLB as the first-place Blue Jays visit the first-place Tigers. Sports fans interested in MLB betting and WNBA betting will want to check out the latest FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets when their first wager of $5 or more wins. Get it right here.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

Here's how you can sign up for the FanDuel offer. There's no code, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel legitimately operates.

Click "Claim Bonus" above, which will take you to FanDuel or click here. Enter all required information, such as name, email and payment details, to set up your account. Make a minimum deposit of $5. Place a wager of $5 or more. There is no minimum odds requirement.

FanDuel will issue bonus bets within 72 hours of your first bet settling as a win. You will receive the winnings from the qualifying wager in addition to the bonus bets. Bonus bets can be spent in any increment, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you win a wager using bonus bets, you will get the winnings but not the stake.

Sunday MLB betting preview

In addition to Tigers vs. Blue Jays in Detroit, we'll also get Yankees vs. Phillies and Red Sox vs. Dodgers, which are all major markets in playoff contention as we hurdle towards August. Detroit are -117 favorites over Toronto while Philadelphia is a -130 favorite over New York and Los Angeles is the -133 favorite over Boston in the latest MLB odds from FanDuel. You can also bet dozens of MLB props, including Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run (+172), Kyle Schwarber to record a hit (-185) and Max Scherzer over/under 5.5 total strikeouts. Bet at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Sunday WNBA betting preview

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark (groin) will miss Fever vs. Sky and Angel Reese (back) is questionable, so the two superstars who have turned Chicago vs. Indiana into one of the sport's most talked about rivalries could both be absent. Indiana is a 9-point favorite for Sunday's 3 p.m. ET tipoff and the over/under is at 157.5 points in the latest WNBA odds from FanDuel. In a matchup of WNBA title contenders, the Minnesota Lynx (22-4) will take on the Atlanta Dream (14-10) at 7 p.m. ET. The Lynx are 8.5-point favorites in that matchup and the over/under is 158.5. Bet at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at FanDuel, and the company provides plenty of resources for users to practice gaming responsibly, such as taking timeouts, setting betting alerts and using self-exclusion measures. The platform also has contact information for state and national helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, for those who need additional help.