The 2026 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, and the latest FanDuel Racing promo code offers new users a $25 bonus with a $5 bet. Renegade, who drew the rail, is the 4-1 favorite in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds, followed by Commandment (6-1) and Further Ado (6-1). The 2026 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Claim $25 in bonus funds at FanDuel Racing here:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our FanDuel Racing promo code review page.

How to sign up for FanDuel Racing and claim the promo

The process for signing up for FanDuel Racing and claiming this promo code is very simple.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to be taken to FanDuel Racing or click here. Enter your personal information and agree to the terms and conditions Make your first deposit through your banking information, credit card, debit card, Venmo or PayPal Click on "Promos" and then "Learn More" on the signup bonus Place your first wager of $5 or more

The main page of the app is "Racing," which shows popular races of the day, races starting soon and a list of top tracks. You can also click "Tracks" at the bottom of the app to search for a specific racetrack, should you please.

When you find the race you want to wager on, you choose what type of wager you want to make – Win, Win/Place/Show, Exacta, Trifecta, Superfecta, Daily Double, Pick 3 and Pick 4. When choosing the horse or horses you want to wager on, you click the number on the far right of the screen, which is that horse's odds. Then, you will have the option to choose how much you'd like to wager. Once you place your first bet, you will be credited with a $25 bonus. Click here to sign up for FanDuel Racing:

2026 Kentucky Derby betting preview

There are four horses inside of 10-1 in the Kentucky Derby odds 2026, with Renegade the 4-1 favorite. Renegade drew the No. 1 post position, which has not produced a winning horse in 40 years. The No. 17 gate has never produced a winner, and Six Speed is a 50-1 longshot starting from that gate this year.

Six Speed joins Intrepido as the longest shots on the odds board at FanDuel Racing, while Commandment (6-1), Further Ado (6-1) and Chief Wallabee (8-1) are the other 2026 Kentucky Derby horses with single-digit odds. The No. 5 post position has produced the most Kentucky Derby winners (10), but Right To Party is a 30-1 longshot. Three of the past five winners have started at gate No. 8 or lower, including Mage in 2023 and Mystik Dan in 2024. Claim your $25 bonus at FanDuel Racing here:

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is taken very seriously across all racebooks, including FanDuel Racing. Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.