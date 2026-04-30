The latest FanDuel Racing promo code offers new users a $25 bonus with a $5 bet, and the Triple Crown season begins with the 2026 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. There are 20 horses in the 2026 Kentucky Derby lineup, with Renegade listed as the 4-1 favorite in the Kentucky Derby odds 2026. Renegade will run from the No. 1 post position. The 2026 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Claim $25 in bonus funds at FanDuel Racing here:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our FanDuel Racing promo code review page.

How to sign up for FanDuel Racing and claim the promo

The process for signing up for FanDuel Racing and claiming this promo code is very simple.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to be taken to FanDuel Racing or click here. Enter your personal information and agree to the terms and conditions Make your first deposit through your banking information, credit card, debit card, Venmo or PayPal Click on "Promos" and then "Learn More" on the signup bonus Place your first wager of $5 or more

The main page of the app is "Racing," which shows popular races of the day, races starting soon and a list of top tracks. You can also click "Tracks" at the bottom of the app to search for a specific racetrack, should you please.

When you find the race you want to wager on, you choose what type of wager you want to make – Win, Win/Place/Show, Exacta, Trifecta, Superfecta, Daily Double, Pick 3 and Pick 4. When choosing the horse or horses you want to wager on, you click the number on the far right of the screen, which is that horse's odds. Then, you will have the option to choose how much you'd like to wager. Once you place your first bet, you will be credited with a $25 bonus. Click here to sign up for FanDuel Racing:

2026 Kentucky Derby betting preview

Renegade (4-1) will start from the rail for the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby, while Commandment (6-1), Further Ado (6-1) and Chief Wallabee (8-1) all have single-digit 2026 Kentucky Derby betting odds as well. Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. and trainer Todd Pletcher will be with Renegade, who is coming off a win in the Arkansas Derby on March 28. Renegade can become the first horse to win from the No. 1 gate since Ferdinand in 1986.

Gate No. 5 has produced the most Kentucky Derby winners (10), followed by gates No. 8 and No. 10, which each have nine. Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert is tied for the most Kentucky Derby wins (6) all-time and can secure a record-setting seventh victory on Saturday. His horses in the 2026 Kentucky Derby field are Potente (20-1) and Litmus Test (30-1). Claim your $25 bonus at FanDuel Racing here:

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is taken very seriously across all racebooks, including FanDuel Racing. Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.