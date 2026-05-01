The 2026 Kentucky Derby features an exciting 20-horse field on Saturday at Churchill Downs, and the latest FanDuel Racing promo code offers new users a $25 bonus with a $5 bet. Morning-line favorite Renegade (4-1) drew the No. 1 post, which has not produced a winner in 40 years, while Commandment (6-1) and Further Ado (6-1) are next in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds. Claim $25 in bonus funds at FanDuel Racing here:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our FanDuel Racing promo code review page.

How to sign up for FanDuel Racing and claim the promo

The process for signing up for FanDuel Racing and claiming this promo code is very simple.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to be taken to FanDuel Racing or click here. Enter your personal information and agree to the terms and conditions Make your first deposit through your banking information, credit card, debit card, Venmo or PayPal Click on "Promos" and then "Learn More" on the signup bonus Place your first wager of $5 or more

The main page of the app is "Racing," which shows popular races of the day, races starting soon and a list of top tracks. You can also click "Tracks" at the bottom of the app to search for a specific racetrack, should you please.

When you find the race you want to wager on, you choose what type of wager you want to make – Win, Win/Place/Show, Exacta, Trifecta, Superfecta, Daily Double, Pick 3 and Pick 4. When choosing the horse or horses you want to wager on, you click the number on the far right of the screen, which is that horse's odds. Then, you will have the option to choose how much you'd like to wager. Once you place your first bet, you will be credited with a $25 bonus. Click here to sign up for FanDuel Racing:

2026 Kentucky Derby betting preview

The starting gate always receives significant attention heading into the Kentucky Derby, as several gates are far more likely to produce the winner than others. The No. 1 gate has not produced a winner since Ferdinand in 1986, but Renegade is the 4-1 morning-line favorite from that gate this year. He won the Arkansas Derby in March and is being ridden by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., who won the Belmont Stakes in 2016 and 2022.

Commandment (6-1), who is on a four-race winning streak that includes the Florida Derby in March, is next in the Kentucky Derby odds. He is trained by Brad Cox, the 2021 Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner. Other Kentucky Derby contenders include Further Ado (6-1), Chief Wallabee (8-1) and The Puma (10-1). Claim your $25 bonus at FanDuel Racing here:

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is taken very seriously across all racebooks, including FanDuel Racing. Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.