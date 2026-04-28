Horse racing betting takes center stage on Saturday with the 2026 Kentucky Derby, and the latest FanDuel Racing promo code offers new users a $25 bonus with a $5 bet. Renegade is the 4-1 favorite in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds despite drawing the unfavorable No. 1 post position. The 2026 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Claim $25 in bonus funds at FanDuel Racing here:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our FanDuel Racing promo code review page.

How to sign up for FanDuel Racing and claim the promo

The process for signing up for FanDuel Racing and claiming this promo code is very simple.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to be taken to FanDuel Racing or click here. Enter your personal information and agree to the terms and conditions Make your first deposit through your banking information, credit card, debit card, Venmo or PayPal Click on "Promos" and then "Learn More" on the signup bonus Place your first wager of $5 or more

The main page of the app is "Racing," which shows popular races of the day, races starting soon and a list of top tracks. You can also click "Tracks" at the bottom of the app to search for a specific racetrack, should you please.

When you find the race you want to wager on, you choose what type of wager you want to make – Win, Win/Place/Show, Exacta, Trifecta, Superfecta, Daily Double, Pick 3 and Pick 4. When choosing the horse or horses you want to wager on, you click the number on the far right of the screen, which is that horse's odds. Then, you will have the option to choose how much you'd like to wager. Once you place your first bet, you will be credited with a $25 bonus. Click here to sign up for FanDuel Racing:

2026 Kentucky Derby betting preview

Five horses have won the Kentucky Derby at 50-1 or longer, and four of them have come this century. There are two horses at 50-1 in the Kentucky Derby odds 2026, as Intrepido and Six Speed are at the bottom of the odds board. Renegade is the 4-1 favorite, even though it has been 40 years since a horse won from the No. 1 post position.

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who is seeking a record-setting seventh Kentucky Derby victory, has two 2026 Kentucky Derby horses in the field. Potente (20-1) drew the No. 14 gate, while Litmus Test (30-1) drew No. 4. The No. 14 position has not produced a winner in 65 years, while the No. 4 position has not produced a winner since 2010. Claim your $25 bonus at FanDuel Racing here:

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is taken very seriously across all racebooks, including FanDuel Racing. Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.