The 2026 Kentucky Derby takes center stage on Saturday, and the latest FanDuel Racing promo code offers new users a $25 bonus with a $5 bet. Renegade is the 4-1 favorite in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds, as he tries to become the first horse to win from the No. 1 post position in 40 years. Claim $25 in bonus funds at FanDuel Racing here:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our FanDuel Racing promo code review page.

How to sign up for FanDuel Racing and claim the promo

The process for signing up for FanDuel Racing and claiming this promo code is very simple.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to be taken to FanDuel Racing or click here. Enter your personal information and agree to the terms and conditions Make your first deposit through your banking information, credit card, debit card, Venmo or PayPal Click on "Promos" and then "Learn More" on the signup bonus Place your first wager of $5 or more

The main page of the app is "Racing," which shows popular races of the day, races starting soon and a list of top tracks. You can also click "Tracks" at the bottom of the app to search for a specific racetrack, should you please.

When you find the race you want to wager on, you choose what type of wager you want to make – Win, Win/Place/Show, Exacta, Trifecta, Superfecta, Daily Double, Pick 3 and Pick 4. When choosing the horse or horses you want to wager on, you click the number on the far right of the screen, which is that horse's odds. Then, you will have the option to choose how much you'd like to wager. Once you place your first bet, you will be credited with a $25 bonus. Click here to sign up for FanDuel Racing:

2026 Kentucky Derby betting preview

Favorites have been streaky wagers in recent editions of the Kentucky Derby, as they won six straight from 2013 to 2018 before going winless the last seven years. However, Kentucky Derby favorites have not been completely absent since 2019, as three finished second and two finished third. Renegade is the 4-1 favorite in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds despite drawing the No. 1 post, which has not produced a winner since Ferdinand in 1986.

The biggest longshot to win the Derby was Donerail, who was a 91-1 longshot in a field of eight horses in 1913. There are a pair of 50-1 longshots this year, Intrepido and Six Speed, while six 2026 Kentucky Derby horses are 30-1. Two massive longshots have won in recent years, with Country House at 65-1 in 2019 and Rich Strike at 80-1 in 2022. Claim your $25 bonus at FanDuel Racing here:

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is taken very seriously across all racebooks, including FanDuel Racing. Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.