Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will take aim at a record-setting seventh Kentucky Derby victory on Saturday, and the latest FanDuel Racing promo code offers new users a $25 bonus with a $5 bet. Baffert has a pair of horses in the 2026 Kentucky Derby field, but Todd Pletcher's Renegade is the 4-1 favorite in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds. Claim $25 in bonus funds at FanDuel Racing here:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our FanDuel Racing promo code review page.

How to sign up for FanDuel Racing and claim the promo

The process for signing up for FanDuel Racing and claiming this promo code is very simple.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to be taken to FanDuel Racing or click here. Enter your personal information and agree to the terms and conditions Make your first deposit through your banking information, credit card, debit card, Venmo or PayPal Click on "Promos" and then "Learn More" on the signup bonus Place your first wager of $5 or more

The main page of the app is "Racing," which shows popular races of the day, races starting soon and a list of top tracks. You can also click "Tracks" at the bottom of the app to search for a specific racetrack, should you please.

When you find the race you want to wager on, you choose what type of wager you want to make – Win, Win/Place/Show, Exacta, Trifecta, Superfecta, Daily Double, Pick 3 and Pick 4. When choosing the horse or horses you want to wager on, you click the number on the far right of the screen, which is that horse's odds. Then, you will have the option to choose how much you'd like to wager. Once you place your first bet, you will be credited with a $25 bonus. Click here to sign up for FanDuel Racing:

2026 Kentucky Derby betting preview

Renegade emerged as the 2026 Kentucky Derby favorite in futures pools after winning the Arkansas Derby in March. He is the 4-1 favorite despite drawing the No. 1 post. Renegade is trying to become the first horse to win from that gate in 40 years, while Todd Pletcher is seeking his third Kentucky Derby win as a trainer. Renegade has two wins and two runner-up finishes in five career starts.

Commandment (6-1) enters the Kentucky Derby 2026 on a four-race winning streak after taking down the Florida Derby in March. He finished atop the Road to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 150 points, but still trails Renegade in the Kentucky Derby betting odds. Further Ado, who is also 6-1, ranked was with 135 points during the Road to the Kentucky Derby, while Renegade tallied 125. Claim your $25 bonus at FanDuel Racing here:

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is taken very seriously across all racebooks, including FanDuel Racing. Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.