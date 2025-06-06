The horse racing 2025 Triple Crown season concludes on Saturday with the 2025 Belmont Stakes. Post time is 7:04 p.m. ET from Saratoga Race Course, which is in the second of a two-year stint hosting the event due renovations at Belmont Park. Sovereignty won the Kentucky Derby, while Journalism responded with a win at the Preakness. Both are in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field, setting up a showdown for 3-year-old supremacy.

The Kentucky Derby winner and the Preakness Stakes winner meeting in the Belmont Stakes is a relatively rare occurrence in the modern era, though it did happen just last year. Seize the Grey won the Preakness and was in the same Belmont field as Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan. Both horses, however, failed to even hit the board at the Belmont. That was the first Derby vs. Preakness matchup since 2013.

Given the relatively small recent sample size of Preakness vs. Derby winners, Belmont Stakes betting brings plenty of tough choices. The 2025 Belmont Stakes odds list Journalism as the 8-5 favorite, with Sovereignty at 2-1. Baeza, the only other horse with Triple Crown experience this year, is next in the Belmont odds at 4-1.

FanDuel Racing promo code review

The latest FanDuel horse racing promo gives new users a No Sweat Bet for their first bet up to $500. That means if you place a first bet and it loses, you receive your stake back in the form of bonus bet credits up to $500. This promotion is only available to new users who've never signed up for FanDuel Racing before, and it's only valid on your very first bet.

If that first bet loses and you receive bonus bet funds, you can use them instantly once they enter your account, and you can wager them however you see fit. It's important to note that when using a bonus bet, you don't get the initial stake back on a winning wager – just the winnings.

The promotion is a very simple one that allows bettors to ensure they will either receive winnings from their very first bet or will get their stake back in bonus bet form to use on future races. The amount wagered is up to the user, and can be as little as $0.20 or as much as $500. The minimum deposit total, however, is $5.

How to sign up for FanDuel Racing and claim the promo

The process for signing up for FanDuel Racing and claiming this promo code is very simple.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to be taken to FanDuel Racing. Enter your personal information and agree to the terms and conditions Make your first deposit through your banking information, credit card, debit card, Venmo or PayPal Click on "Promos" and then "Learn More" on the signup bonus Place your first wager

The main page of the app is "Racing," which shows popular races of the day, races starting soon and a list of top tracks. You can also click "Tracks" at the bottom of the app to search for a specific racetrack, should you please.

When you find the race you want to wager on, you choose what type of wager you want to make – Win, Win/Place/Show, Exacta, Trifecta, Superfecta, Daily Double, Pick 3 and Pick 4. When choosing the horse or horses you want to wager on, you click the number on the far right of the screen, which is that horse's odds. Then, you will have the option to choose how much you'd like to wager. Once you place your first bet, it will be available to use under the "Race Bets" tab, which has all your betting slips. Once a race finishes, that slip will go to the "Settled" section of the "Race Bets" tab.

If your first bet loses, your account will instantly be credited with your stake back in bonus bets, which you can use instantly on any race. You can use those funds in multiple bets, too. For instance, if you'd wagered $100 and lost, you could use the $100 in bonus bets in five $20 bets, 20 $5 bets, 50 $2 bets and so on.

Comparing the FanDuel Racing promo to other race betting app promos

The following racebooks are offering competitive Belmont Stakes promos ahead of Saturday:

Of these promos from notable racing apps, FanDuel Racing's is a bet insurance promo while the TwinSpires promo will earn you bonus credits whether you win or lose. It's worth noting, though, that you need to spend credits to earn credits; a total of $1,600 would need to to be wagered to maximize the TwinSpires promo code bonus.

Betting markets

FanDuel Racing offers a wide variety of bets to place on races. Here's a breakdown of the types of bets offered on the app.

Win : You bet on the horse you think will win

: You bet on the horse you think will win Place : You bet on a horse to finish either first or second

: You bet on a horse to finish either first or second Show : Betting on a horse to finish in the top three of the field

: Betting on a horse to finish in the top three of the field Win/Place/Show : a combination of the three above wagers. If you bet on a horse this way and they finish first, you collect on all three bets. If they finish second, you collect on Place and Show. If they finish third, you only win the Show portion of the bet.

: a combination of the three above wagers. If you bet on a horse this way and they finish first, you collect on all three bets. If they finish second, you collect on Place and Show. If they finish third, you only win the Show portion of the bet. Win/Place : like Win/Place/Show, just without the Show aspect

: like Win/Place/Show, just without the Show aspect Win/Show : betting on a horse to finish either first or third

: betting on a horse to finish either first or third Place/Show : like the above, but for finishing second or third

: like the above, but for finishing second or third Exacta : wagering on the horses that will finish first and second in a specific order

: wagering on the horses that will finish first and second in a specific order Trifecta : wagering on the three top finishers in a specific order

: wagering on the three top finishers in a specific order Superfecta : wagering on the four top finishers in a specific order

: wagering on the four top finishers in a specific order Super Hi-5 : wagering on the top five finishers in a specific order

: wagering on the top five finishers in a specific order Boxing : By "Boxing" an Exacta, Trifecta, Superfecta or Super Hi-5, instead of needing horses to finish in a particular order, you're projecting who the top horses will be regardless of finish

: By "Boxing" an Exacta, Trifecta, Superfecta or Super Hi-5, instead of needing horses to finish in a particular order, you're projecting who the top horses will be regardless of finish Daily Double : creating a parlay by picking the winners of two races in a row

: creating a parlay by picking the winners of two races in a row Pick 3, 4, and more: effectively the same as Daily Double, except instead of two races, it's whatever the number is

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all racebooks. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for horse racing betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.

Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.