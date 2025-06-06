The latest FanDuel Racing promo code is offering new users a No Sweat Bet for their first wager up to $500. With Belmont Stakes betting odds open for today's big race, we'll explain how to bet on the Belmont Stakes and claim this online horse betting offer before post time and the rematch between Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and Preakness winner Journalism.

FanDuel Racing promo code review for Belmont Stakes betting

The updated FanDuel horse racing promo gives new users a No Sweat Bet for their first bet up to $500. That means if you place a first bet and it loses, you receive your stake back in the form of bonus bet credits up to $500. This promotion is only available to new users who've never signed up for FanDuel Racing before, and it's only valid on your very first bet.

If that first bet loses and you receive bonus bet funds, you can use them instantly once they enter your account, and you can wager them however you see fit. It's important to note that when using a bonus bet, you don't get the initial stake back on a winning wager – just the winnings.

The promotion is a very simple one that allows bettors to ensure they will either receive winnings from their very first bet or will get their stake back in bonus bet form to use on future races. The amount wagered is up to the user, and can be as little as $0.20 or as much as $500. The minimum deposit total, however, is $5.

How to sign up for FanDuel Racing and claim the promo

The process for signing up for FanDuel Racing and claiming this promo code is very simple.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to be taken to FanDuel Racing. Enter your personal information and agree to the terms and conditions Make your first deposit through your banking information, credit card, debit card, Venmo or PayPal Click on "Promos" and then "Learn More" on the signup bonus Place your first wager

The main page of the app is "Racing," which shows popular races of the day, races starting soon and a list of top tracks. You can also click "Tracks" at the bottom of the app to search for a specific racetrack, should you please.

When you find the race you want to wager on, you choose what type of wager you want to make – Win, Win/Place/Show, Exacta, Trifecta, Superfecta, Daily Double, Pick 3 and Pick 4. When choosing the horse or horses you want to wager on, you click the number on the far right of the screen, which is that horse's odds. Then, you will have the option to choose how much you'd like to wager. Once you place your first bet, it will be available to use under the "Race Bets" tab, which has all your betting slips. Once a race finishes, that slip will go to the "Settled" section of the "Race Bets" tab.

If your first bet loses, your account will instantly be credited with your stake back in bonus bets, which you can use instantly on any race. You can use those funds in multiple bets, too. For instance, if you'd wagered $100 and lost, you could use the $100 in bonus bets in five $20 bets, 20 $5 bets, 50 $2 bets, and so on.

FanDuel Racing promo code compared to other horse racing apps

For those searching for how to bet on the Belmont Stakes, it's important to remember that sportsbooks cannot legally offer horse racing betting. The following online horse betting sites, also known as racebooks, are offering competitive Belmont Stakes promos ahead of Saturday:

Brand Promo Promo Code FanDuel Racing $500 No Sweat First Bet Just Click Here TwinSpires Up to $400 in Bonus Funds ($100 per $400 wagered) CBSSPORTS 1/ST BET Up to $250 in Wagering Credits ($25 per $100 wagered) 250BET

Of these promos from notable racing apps, FanDuel Racing's is a bet insurance promo, while the TwinSpires offer code will earn you bonus credits whether you win or lose. It's worth noting, though, that you need to spend credits to earn credits; a total of $1,600 would need to to be wagered to maximize the TwinSpires promo code bonus.

Belmont Stakes betting preview: 2025 odds

Triple Crown season concludes on Saturday with the 2025 Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course, and there could be no double-winners for the seventh straight year. No horse since Justify won two races in a Triple Crown season after he swept the 2018 Triple Crown. California Chrome was the last horse to win twice in the Triple Crown without sweeping all three, doing so in 2014, and no horse since Afleet Alex in 2005 has been a double-winner via winning the second at the Belmont Stakes.

How should this history be factored into making 2025 Belmont Stakes betting and online horse betting? Journalism is the 8-5 favorite, followed by Sovereignty at 2-1 in the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds. They are considerable favorites ahead of horses like Baeza (4-1) and Rodriguez (6-1) for those betting on the Belmont Stakes.

Rodriguez could be one of the most popular horses outside of the favorites on Belmont Stakes betting apps with his connection with Bob Baffert. Rodriguez could become Baffert's fourth Belmont Stakes winner, but it's unlikely any trainer will catch James Rowe's record of eight Belmont Stakes victories, which all came before 1915. Todd Pletcher, who is training Crudo (15-1) and Uncaged (30-1), is the winningest trainer competing at the Belmont Stakes with four victories.

Post positions and latest Belmont Stakes odds (as of 3:20 p.m. ET)

Journalism remains the favorite, with Baeza being a popular bet to pull the upset after opening at 4-1.

Hill Road 12-1 Sovereignty 3-1 Rodriguez 6-1 Uncaged 17-1 Crudo 11-1 Baeza 3-1 Journalism 9-5 Heart of Honor (ENG) 18-1

Kentucky Derby winner vs. Preakness winner in Belmont Stakes

Below are the years the Kentucky Derby winner has faced the Preakness winner in the Belmont Stakes, with how each finished in the Belmont in parentheses. Also remember that 2024 and 2025 are 1 ¼-mile races at Saratoga, and all others before that are 1 ½ miles at Belmont Park.

Year Kentucky Derby Winner Preakness Winner Belmont Winner Belmont Winner Odds 2025 Sovereignty Journalism ?

2024 Mystik Dan (8th) Seize the Grey (7th) Dornoch 18-1 2013 Orb (3rd) Oxbow (2nd) Palace Malice 14-1 2011 Animal Kingdom (6th) Shackleford (5th) Ruler on Ice 24-1 2005 Giacomo (7th) Alfeet Alex (1st) Afleet Alex 1-1 2001 Monarchos (3rd) Point Given (1st) Point Given 6-5

Weather at Belmont Stakes today

Before Race 7, the dirt track at Saratoga was graded as sloppy, just like it was for the Kentucky Derby. It has rained most of the weekend at Saratoga. The Belmont Stakes is Race 13 at 7:04 p.m. ET. The forecast calls for only a 15% chance of additional rain, decreasing to 5% by post time. Dirt tracks are rated as fast, good or sloppy. Whether the track condition improves to good depends on how well it drains at Saratoga. It is extremely unlikely the 2025 Belmont Stakes will run on a fast track.

Keep an eye on the track condition in the races before the Belmont Stakes to see if it improves. Every racebook app will display the track condition for both dirt and turf races on the race menu near the top of the screen.

Betting markets at FanDuel Racing app

FanDuel Racing offers a wide variety of bets to place on races. Here's a breakdown of the types of bets offered on the app.

Win : You bet on the horse you think will win

: You bet on the horse you think will win Place : You bet on a horse to finish either first or second

: You bet on a horse to finish either first or second Show : Betting on a horse to finish in the top three of the field

: Betting on a horse to finish in the top three of the field Win/Place/Show : a combination of the three above wagers. If you bet on a horse this way and they finish first, you collect on all three bets. If they finish second, you collect on Place and Show. If they finish third, you only win the Show portion of the bet.

: a combination of the three above wagers. If you bet on a horse this way and they finish first, you collect on all three bets. If they finish second, you collect on Place and Show. If they finish third, you only win the Show portion of the bet. Win/Place : like Win/Place/Show, just without the Show aspect

: like Win/Place/Show, just without the Show aspect Win/Show : betting on a horse to finish either first or third

: betting on a horse to finish either first or third Place/Show : like the above, but for finishing second or third

: like the above, but for finishing second or third Exacta : wagering on the horses that will finish first and second in a specific order

: wagering on the horses that will finish first and second in a specific order Trifecta : wagering on the three top finishers in a specific order

: wagering on the three top finishers in a specific order Superfecta : wagering on the four top finishers in a specific order

: wagering on the four top finishers in a specific order Super Hi-5 : wagering on the top five finishers in a specific order

: wagering on the top five finishers in a specific order Boxing : By "Boxing" an Exacta, Trifecta, Superfecta or Super Hi-5, instead of needing horses to finish in a particular order, you're projecting who the top horses will be regardless of finish

: By "Boxing" an Exacta, Trifecta, Superfecta or Super Hi-5, instead of needing horses to finish in a particular order, you're projecting who the top horses will be regardless of finish Daily Double : creating a parlay by picking the winners of two races in a row

: creating a parlay by picking the winners of two races in a row Pick 3, 4, and more: effectively the same as Daily Double, except instead of two races, it's whatever the number is

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all racebooks. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for horse racing betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.

Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.