The 2026 Kentucky Derby will take place at Churchill Downs on Saturday at 6:57 p.m. ET, and the latest FanDuel Racing promo code gives new users a $25 bonus with a $5 bet. There are 20 horses in the 2026 Kentucky Derby field, headlined by Renegade, the 4-1 favorite in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds. Claim $25 in bonus funds at FanDuel Racing here:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our FanDuel Racing promo code review page.

How to sign up for FanDuel Racing and claim the promo

Here is the process for signing up for FanDuel Racing and claiming this promo code.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to be taken to FanDuel Racing or click here. Enter your personal information and agree to the terms and conditions Make your first deposit Click on "Promos" and then "Learn More" on the signup bonus Place your first wager of at least $5

The main page of the app is "Racing," which shows popular races of the day, races starting soon and a list of top tracks. You can also click "Tracks" at the bottom of the app to search for a specific racetrack.

When you find the race you want to wager on, you choose what type of wager you want to make – Win, Win/Place/Show, Exacta, Trifecta, Superfecta, Daily Double, Pick 3 and Pick 4. When choosing the horse or horses you want to wager on, you click the number on the far right of the screen, which is that horse's odds. Then, you will have the option to choose how much you'd like to wager. Once you place your first bet, you will be credited with a $25 bonus. Click here to sign up for FanDuel Racing:

2026 Kentucky Derby betting preview

This year's Kentucky Derby field is considered fairly wide open, as four horses have single-digit odds. Renegade has been the expected favorite in the lead-up to the race, but he drew the dreaded No. 1 post position. He is still the 4-1 favorite though, sitting ahead of Commandment (6-1), Further Ado (6-1) and Chief Wallabee (8-1).

Intrepido and Six Speed are sitting at the bottom of the Kentucky Derby odds at 50-1. However, they cannot be discounted entirely, as four horses have won at 50-1 or longer since 2005, including Rich Strike as an 80-1 longshot in 2022. The No. 17 post position has never produced a winner, and it is occupied by Six Speed. Claim your $25 bonus at FanDuel Racing here:

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is taken very seriously across all racebooks, including FanDuel Racing. Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.