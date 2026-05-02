The 2026 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at 6:57 p.m. ET marks the beginning of the Triple Crown season, and the latest FanDuel Racing promo code offers new users a $25 bonus with a $5 bet. Renegade drew the dreaded No. 1 post position, but he is still the 4-1 favorite in the 2026 Kentucky Derby betting odds, sitting ahead of Commandment (6-1), Further Ado (6-1) and Chief Wallabee (8-1). Claim $25 in bonus funds at FanDuel Racing here:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our FanDuel Racing promo code review page.

How to sign up for FanDuel Racing and claim the promo

Here is the process for signing up for FanDuel Racing and claiming this promo code.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to be taken to FanDuel Racing or click here. Enter your personal information and agree to the terms and conditions Make your first deposit Click on "Promos" and then "Learn More" on the signup bonus Place your first wager of at least $5

The main page of the app is "Racing," which shows popular races of the day, races starting soon and a list of top tracks. You can also click "Tracks" at the bottom of the app to search for a specific racetrack.

When you find the race you want to wager on, you choose what type of wager you want to make – Win, Win/Place/Show, Exacta, Trifecta, Superfecta, Daily Double, Pick 3 and Pick 4. When choosing the horse or horses you want to wager on, you click the number on the far right of the screen, which is that horse's odds. Then, you will have the option to choose how much you'd like to wager. Once you place your first bet, you will be credited with a $25 bonus. Click here to sign up for FanDuel Racing:

2026 Kentucky Derby betting preview

It has been 40 years since a horse won the Kentucky Derby from the No. 1 post position, which is a drought that Renegade will be trying to end on Saturday. He is also trying to become the first favorite to win the race since Justify won the Triple Crown in 2018. Since 2019, three favorites have finished second and two have finished third.

The biggest longshot to win the Kentucky Derby was Donerail at 91-1 in 1913. Intrepido and Six Speed have the longest odds in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds, both at 50-1. Four horses have won at 50-1 or longer since 2005, including Rich Strike (80-1) in 2022. Claim your $25 bonus at FanDuel Racing here:

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is taken very seriously across all racebooks, including FanDuel Racing. Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.