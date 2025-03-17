Bettors looking to get in on any of the action this week can utilize the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 wins. This offer can be used on any sporting event available on FanDuel, and the sportsbook does not require a code in order to utilize this promotion.

Let's take a closer look at the FanDuel promo, how to claim it and how it stacks up with offers from other sportsbooks.

How to sign up for FanDuel promo

The latest FanDuel promo code is available to new users 21 and older who have never used the platform before and who reside in a state where FanDuel is available. To use this promo, click "join now" on FanDuel's site or app, enter all required information such as the state you're located in, name, email, address and date of birth and then submit the necessary identification if requested. After that, make a first deposit of at least $5 and make your first wager of at least $5 on any sporting event. If that initial wager wins, $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.

These bonus bets can't be cashed out and must be used within seven days or they will expire. The $200 in bonus bets can be used on multiple bets and not all at once. And if you use bonus funds and your wager wins, only the winnings are returned to you – not the stake.

Sportsbook offers

FanDuel is one of many best sportsbooks offering a new-user promotion. Below, we'll examine and compare what FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars, Fanatics and bet365 are offering new users who sign up for the platforms.

Brand Promo CBS promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

FanDuel, DraftKings and bet365 are all offering "bet and get" promotions in which new users can net bonus bets after an initial wager of just $5. FanDuel is offering the most in bonus bets of the three with $200 compared to $150 for both DraftKings and bet365, but you have to win your first bet at FanDuel to receive those bonus bets. That's not the case at DraftKings and bet365, where a first bet of at least $5 instantly nets you $150 in bonus bets whether that initial wager wins or loses.

Fanatics and BetMGM are running bet insurance promos, but in different ways. With Fanatics, each of your first bets over the first 10 days you're with the sportsbook are covered up to $100, meaning if your first bet on any of those days loses, you'd receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets up to $100 per day, giving you the potential of $1,000 in bonus bets, but that would require you placing a $100 bet as your first wager every day for 10 days and all those bets losing. As for BetMGM, you can receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. If you wagered $1,500, for instance, and lost that bet, you'd receive $1,500 in bonus bets. But if your first wager was for $2,000 and lost, you'd receive only $1,500 in bonus bets.

With Caesars, the sportsbook's promotion is centered around profit boosts for future bets. After placing an initial wager of $1, your next 10 bets receive a 100% profit boost. The max wager for each rewarded profit boost is $25, and the max additional winnings for each rewarded profit boost is $2,500.

What sports are on this week?

There's no shortage of action for bettors to wager on this week, with basketball, hockey and even baseball all on the schedule.

The biggest basketball tournament of the year begins on Tuesday, with 68 teams vying for the title. Auburn Tigers enjoyed a stellar regular season and are one of the favorites to be this year's champion, which would be the first in school history. Florida Gators, Duke Blue Devils, Houston Cougars, Florida, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies, St. John's Red Storm, Michigan State and Alabama Crimson Tide are other top teams to keep an eye out for, with all of them possessing the ability to win it all this year. And, of course, there's UConn, which has won the championship each of the last two years.

On the professional side, the NBA is inching closer and closer to the postseason, and there are plenty of games on this week's schedule. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets take on Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors Tuesday, March 18, before heading to Los Angeles to face Luka Doncic and the Lakers Thursday. The Lakers then host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks Friday.

In the world of hockey, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames face off in a battle of two Canadian playoff hopefuls Tuesday. The following day, the Maple Leafs face the Colorado Avalanche. The Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers go head-to-head Thursday in a showdown between two of the top teams in the Western Conference. Saturday features the Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers going up against one another in a matchup between the two top teams in the Eastern Conference this season.

And while we're still about a week away from all of MLB getting going, the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers will kick off the MLB regular season in Tokyo, Japan, with a two-game set Tuesday and Wednesday. The Dodgers are the reigning champs and feature three of the top Japanese players in the world in reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki, with the latter two slated to be the starting pitchers for these two games. Chicago's Shota Imanga will also get a start on the mound in his native Japan, while Seiya Suzuki will almost certainly be in the Cubs' starting lineup for each of the two games.

Responsible gaming with FanDuel

FanDuel offers several resources for bettors under "Responsible Gaming" resources in the user tools section of the app. Bettors can also call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342" for help. FanDuel also offers information on deposit limits and a video on the dangers of betting irresponsibly. The sportsbook also allows users to make adjustments to their settings, such as loss limits, wager limits, maximum bet limits, time limits, timeouts, self exclusion, reality checks and player activity statements.