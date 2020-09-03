The racing calendar continued in August with the North American leg of the Ferrari Challenge. The Ferrari Challenge is one of the oldest and largest racing series in North America. The North American championship began in 1994 and was organized by Ferrari.

The Ferrari Challenge has various legs in Italy, and Asia-Pacific in addition to the North American leg. Drivers compete in Ferrari 488 Challenge EVO race cars across six rounds on the most famous tracks throughout the continent.

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca circuit is coming up in October. The track sits on the hills of Monterey Bay on California's Pacific coast and features a famous 137-meter corkscrew that contains an 18-meter climb in the middle. The track also features the challenging "Rainey Curve," which is a fast left turn to go along with a descent that makes the following turn very treacherous.

Here's how you can watch highlights of the upcoming races.

How to watch Ferrari Challenge North America: Circuit of the Americas Round 4 highlights

How to watch Ferrari Challenge North America: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Round 5 highlights