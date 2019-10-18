Field hockey: How to watch No. 15 Syracuse at No. 3 UConn
How to watch the Orange take on the Huskies
Two top 15 teams will do battle on Sunday when No. 3 UConn takes on No. 15 Syracuse.
UConn enters the contest with a 1w-2 record and has been victorious in eight of their last nine games. Most recently, UConn won a 3-0 decision to No. 10 Delaware. The Huskies were led Kourtney Kennedy, Claire Jandeworth, and Svea Boker, who recorded one goal apiece in the victory. UConn has put together a 8-2 record against ranked teams on the season.
On the other hand, Syracuse comes into this weekend's battle with an 8-4 mark on the season. The Orange are coming off a 3-1 loss at the hands of No. 1 North Carolina in a game where they only received a goal from Charlote DeVries. In addition, Syracuse five shots on goal in the loss.
Here's how to watch Sunday afternoon's game.
Syracuse at UConn
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 20
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Storrs, Connecticut
- Streaming: SportsLive
-
How to watch: Hockey East
Here's everything you need to know to watch Hockey East games
-
Typhoon Hagibis delays sporting events
The storm is set to touch down in Japan this weekend
-
Nike to shut down Oregon project
The company said shutting down the project is in the best interests of the athletes involved
-
US gymnastics wins 5th straight worlds
The U.S. gymnastics team makes history led by Simone Biles, who is making history herself
-
Biles to have new moves named for her
Biles is executing gymnastics greatness once again
-
British eSports champ stripped of title
The eSports star will be forced to serve a six-month suspension and pay a fine