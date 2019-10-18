Field hockey: How to watch No. 15 Syracuse at No. 3 UConn

Two top 15 teams will do battle on Sunday when No. 3 UConn takes on No. 15 Syracuse.

UConn enters the contest with a 1w-2 record and has been victorious in eight of their last nine games. Most recently, UConn won a 3-0 decision to No. 10 Delaware. The Huskies were led Kourtney Kennedy, Claire Jandeworth, and Svea Boker, who recorded one goal apiece in the victory. UConn has put together a 8-2 record against ranked teams on the season.

On the other hand, Syracuse comes into this weekend's battle with an 8-4 mark on the season. The Orange are coming off a 3-1 loss at the hands of No. 1 North Carolina in a game where they only received a goal from Charlote DeVries. In addition, Syracuse five shots on goal in the loss.

Here's how to watch Sunday afternoon's game.

Syracuse at UConn